* Iran says discoveries treble previous uranium estimates
* Sites identified for 16 more nuclear plants
* Announcement timed just before talks resume
By Marcus George
DUBAI, Feb 23 Days before resuming talks over
its disputed atomic programme, Iran said on Saturday it had
found significant new deposits of raw uranium and identified
sites for 16 more nuclear power stations.
State news agency IRNA quoted a report by the Atomic Energy
Organisation of Iran (AEOI) which said the reserves were
discovered in northern and southern coastal areas and had
trebled the amount outlined in previous estimates.
There was no independent confirmation. With few uranium
mines of its own, Western experts had previously thought that
Iran might be close to exhausting its supply of raw uranium.
"We have discovered new sources of uranium in the country
and we will put them to use in the near future," Fereydoun
Abbasi-Davani, head of the AEOI, was quoted as saying at Iran's
annual nuclear industry conference.
The timing of the announcement suggested Iran, by talking up
its reserves and nuclear ambitions, may hope to strengthen its
negotiating hand at talks in Kazakhstan on Tuesday with the
United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.
Diplomats say the six powers, known as the P5+1, are set to
offer Iran some relief from international sanctions if it agrees
to curb its production of higher-grade enriched uranium.
The West says Iran's enrichment of uranium to a fissile
purity of 20 percent demonstrates its intent to develop a
nuclear weapons capability, an allegation the Islamic republic
denies.
FROM MINE TO CENTRIFUGE
The enriched uranium required for use in nuclear reactors or
weapons is produced in centrifuges that spin uranium
hexafluoride gas (UF6) at high speeds. The UF6 is derived from
yellow cake, a concentrate from uranium ore discovered in mines.
Iran's reserves of raw uranium now stood at around 4,400
tonnes, taking into account discoveries over the past 18 months,
IRNA quoted the report as saying.
In another sign that Iran is intent on pushing forward with
its nuclear ambitions, the report also said 16 sites had been
identified for the construction of nuclear power stations.
It did not specify the exact locations but said they
included coastal areas of the Gulf, Sea of Oman, Khuzestan
province and the Caspian Sea.
Iranian authorities have long announced their desire to
build more nuclear power plants for electricity production. Only
one currently exists, in the southern city of Bushehr, and that
has suffered several shutdowns in recent months.
The announcements could further complicate the search for a
breakthrough in Kazakhstan, after three unsuccessful rounds of
talks between the two sides in 2012.
"We are meeting all of our obligations under the nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty and we should be able to benefit from
our rights. We don't accept more responsibilities and less
rights," Saeed Jalili, Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, was
quoted as telling Saturday's conference.
In what Washington has called a provocative move, Iran is
also installing new-generation centrifuges, capable of producing
enriched uranium much faster, at a site in Natanz in the centre
of the country.
Western diplomats say the P5+1 will reiterate demands for
the suspension of uranium enrichment to a purity of 20 percent,
the closure of Iran's Fordow enrichment plant, increased access
for International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors and agreement
to address concerns on existing uranium stockpiles.
In return, the latest embargoes on gold and metals trading
with Iran would be lifted. Iran has criticised the offer and
says its rights need to be fully recognised.
"If the P5+1 group wants to start constructive talks with
Tehran it needs to present a valid proposal," said Jalili. "It
needs to put its past errors to one side ... to win the trust of
the Iranian nation."
In a statement issued before the Iranian announcement,
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said the six-power
group wanted to enter a 'substantial negotiation process' over
Tehran's nuclear programme.
"The talks in Almaty are a chance which I hope Iran takes,"
he said.
