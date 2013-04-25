* Deputy nuclear negotiator says Tehran awaits word from EU
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, April 25 Iran is ready to resume talks
with world powers on its disputed nuclear programme and awaits
word from the European Union on timing and details, Iran's
deputy nuclear negotiator said on Thursday.
Ali Bagheri, in an interview with Reuters in Geneva, said
Iran needed 20 percent-enriched uranium for its Tehran research
reactor and four others being built, and was continuing to
convert some of its stockpile into reactor fuel.
"We are waiting for Lady Ashton to call Dr. Jalili, and Dr.
Jalili is obviously ready to take the call," Bagheri said.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton oversees diplomatic
contacts with Iran on behalf of the the United States, Russia,
China, France, Britain and Germany. Saeed Jalili is Iran's chief
negotiator.
"We are waiting to see whether Lady Ashton's response is
going to cover the time and venue of another round of
negotiations, or will she limit her response to just discussing
the substantive side of things," Bagheri said.
In Brussels, a spokesman for Ashton said she had consulted
with foreign ministers on how to move forward the process.
"Arrangements for a phone call with Dr. Jalili have already been
made in order to discuss next steps," Michael Mann said.
The six powers and Iran failed in talks in the Kazakh
capital Almaty this month to end the deadlock in a decade-old
dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme, prolonging a standoff
that could yet spiral into a new Middle East war.
At those talks, the six asked Iran to suspend its most
sensitive uranium-enrichment work in return for modest relief
from international sanctions, an offer Tehran did not accept.
Iran's presidential election is set for June 14, leading to
speculation on whether the next round of talks will take place
before the poll. "We are ready to continue with the talks ...
We have no limits as far as time is concerned," Bagheri said.
Israel, which has long hinted at possible air strikes to
deny its arch-foe any means to make a nuclear bomb, suggested
this week it would be patient before taking any military action.
Iran says its nuclear work is entirely peaceful and that it
is only refining uranium to power a planned network of nuclear
energy plants and for medical purposes. Critics accuse it of
covertly seeking the means to produce nuclear weapons.
"NO CAUSE FOR CONCERN"
Bagheri, referring to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said: "I need to
point out the Islamic Republic of Iran uranium enrichment
activities to the level of 20 percent is under strict agency
monitoring. Obviously activities that are being monitored by the
agency are no cause for concern."
An IAEA report in February said Iran had in December resumed
converting to oxide powder some of the uranium it has enriched
to 20 percent fissile concentration, for the production of
reactor fuel.
That helped restrain the growth of Iran's higher-grade
uranium stockpile, a development that could buy more time for
diplomacy.
In a potentially encouraging sign for the powers, Bagheri
said on Thursday this conversion was continuing.
"We produce 20 percent uranium to provide fuel for Tehran's
research reactor, also four other reactors in four different
parts of Iran which are under construction. With this in mind,
plans have been drawn up to convert 20 percent uranium to 20
percent oxide," Bagheri said.
"This is very much going according to plan. This activity is
ongoing," he added.
The IAEA said on Tuesday it would hold a meeting with Iran
on May 15 aimed at enabling its inspectors to resume a stalled
investigation into suspected nuclear bomb research, the 10th
round of talks since early 2012.
Bagheri said Iran was already cooperating fully with the
IAEA but was willing to discuss requests "which go beyond our
obligations" under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
"We are very much hoping in this round of talks between my
country and the agency, we no longer have such meddling and
sabotaging of talks," he said.
"Experience tells us that usually certain Western parties,
including the U.S., whenever we are close to striking a bargain,
reaching an agreement, they interfere."
The IAEA-Iran talks are separate from, but have an important
bearing on, the negotiations between Tehran and world powers.
Iran's refusal to curb sensitive nuclear activity with both
civilian and military applications and its lack of openness with
IAEA inspectors have drawn U.N. and Western sanctions.
"Once we reach an agreement with the agency, we also expect
the (six powers), because of such cooperation with the agency
which goes well beyond our obligations, to lift a number of
sanctions. Unilateral sanctions which are illegal," Bagheri
said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; additional reporting by
Fredrik Dahl in Vienna and Justyna Pawlak in Brussels; editing
by Andrew Roche)