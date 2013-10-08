* Nuclear negotiations with Iran resume in Geneva on Oct 15
* Tehran hopes for sanctions relief, West wants concessions
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Oct 8 With a week until negotiations
over Iran's nuclear programme resume in Geneva, Western
diplomats are playing down any suggestion that Iran's new
openness on the world stage will result in any immediate or
broad loosening of sanctions.
At the same time, they hope a new tone is being established
and that the talks on Oct. 15-16 will at last deliver an
opportunity to make progress on ending the decade-long dispute
over Tehran's nuclear programme.
Senior officials from the United States and Europe have said
repeatedly they are not ready to offer any concessions until
Iran takes concrete steps to allay their concerns that the
programme is ultimately designed to develop atomic weapons.
Iran, meanwhile, has lost no opportunity under new President
Hassan Rouhani to reiterate that it has only peaceful nuclear
aims and to call for an end to sanctions on its oil and banking
industries, which have caused a precipitous currency devaluation
and cut oil export revenue by billions of dollars.
While the atmospherics may be improving, negotiators from
Britain, Germany, France, Russia, China and the United States
will arrive in Geneva with little more than what they have put
on the table in meetings over the past 19 months, diplomats
familiar with the planning say.
"There is a risk we get carried away by the positive
atmosphere," one Western diplomat with close knowledge of the
negotiations told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We've had our first ceremonial meeting. Now we will be
holding one on substance and their ideas," he said, referring to
a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
and international negotiators during last month's United Nations
General Assembly in New York.
Negotiators from the six nations - the five permanent
members of the U.N. Security Council and Germany - have in the
past asked Iran to address their most pressing concern, the
enrichment of uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, as an
initial step towards building confidence after decades of
mistrust.
In return they had offered relief from sanctions on trade in
gold and petrochemicals, a proposal Iran rejected as too weak.
A lack of new proposals would disappoint Iranian
negotiators. Zarif made that clear on Sunday, telling Iranian
state television the previous offer by the Western countries
"belongs to history" and calling for fresh concessions.
NUANCE
The West is mindful that standing down on economic pressure
would likely anger Israel, which sees Iran as an existential
threat and has said it will attack Tehran's nuclear facilities
if diplomacy fails to rein in the nuclear programme.
But for all the tough language on what the West wants Iran
to do, diplomats are also signalling some flexibility.
The lead U.S. negotiator, Wendy Sherman, held out the
possibility last week of giving Iran some short-term sanctions
relief in return for concrete steps to slow uranium enrichment.
There was no more detail, and she did say fundamental
sanctions - which Iran considers to be those targeting its
banking and oil sectors - will remain in place until all of
Washington's concerns have been addressed.
Other Western diplomats say their previous offer to Iran
should be seen as a basis for future discussions, but could be
built on or "amplified", in the words of one, depending on the
extent to which Iran is willing to compromise.
"The buzz word will be adaptability. We are not going in (to
Geneva) with a revised confidence building measure," another
Western diplomat said. "We are going in there looking to get a
proper response from Iran on what was presented in the past."
"There needs to be flexibility and adaptability in the way
we pursue it if they come with a credible response."
In a sign of improving relations, Britain said it and Iran
had begun a process that could lead to the reopening of their
embassies, which were closed after the British mission in Tehran
was ransacked in 2011. But Britain said any move on sanctions
would require substantive changes to Iran's nuclear programme.
Over the past two years, Iran has been asked to stop
production of 20-percent uranium, ship its existing stockpiles
out of the country and shutter a facility buried deep
underground where the enrichment work is done.
The 20-percent threshold is a core concern because that
level of fissile purity marks an important technological step on
the way to producing the fuel needed for a bomb.
Beyond that concern, Iran could also offer concessions
related to its various nuclear or military facilities, such as
the Parchin military base where the West suspects Iran carried
out nuclear-related explosives tests a decade ago.
Also closely watched is the Arak nuclear reactor, which
could yield plutonium for nuclear bombs once it comes on stream.
And Iran's stockpile and production of lower-level uranium,
which can be used to produce fuel for nuclear power plants but
also enriched further, may be capped to allay other concerns.
Such steps could win it some sanctions relief, experts say.
There is a good chance that the six powers will be prepared
to consider lifting temporarily sanctions in other areas than
they have previously done, said Jamie Ingram, Middle East
analyst at IHS Global Insight, a consultancy.
To achieve broader relief, Iran would likely have to abandon
any enrichment to levels higher than 5 percent but could be
allowed to keep some lower-level enrichment activity as part of
a broader political settlement, as long as U.N. inspectors were
allowed sufficient oversight powers.
Such work is now prohibited under a series of U.N. Security
Council resolutions calling on Iran to suspend any enrichment.
A series of caps would also likely be imposed on the exact
level of production, stockpile of any nuclear material and
existing or future enrichment equipment, some diplomats say.
"I think that within the (six powers) there is going to be a
lot of internal discussions going on now about whether they
should offer greater concessions," said Ingram. "Obviously this
should be on the proviso that Iran itself offers greater
concessions."
(Additional report by Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, Louis Charbonneau
in New York and John Irish in Paris; Editing by Giles Elgood)