* First talks since election of moderate Iranian president
* Powers looking for substance in Rouhani's emollient stance
* Iran foreign minister sees tough "time-consuming" process
* But sees scope for "roadmap" towards defusing stand-off
* Talks start Tuesday, US sanctions expert Sherman on hand
DUBAI, Oct 14 Foreign Minister and chief
negotiator Mohammad Javad Zarif voiced hope Iran and world
powers can agree at talks this week on a roadmap towards
defusing the stand-off over Tehran's nuclear activity, but
warned the process would be complex.
The negotiations about Iran's nuclear programme, to start in
Geneva on Tuesday, will be the first since the June election of
President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who wants to thaw
Iran's icy relations with the West to secure the removal of
punitive sanctions that have hobbled its oil-based economy.
Western nations believe Iran's uranium enrichment programme
is covertly meant to achieve a nuclear arms capability. Tehran
denies this, saying it wants only to master nuclear technology
to generate electricity and carry out medical research.
"Tomorrow is the start of a difficult and relatively
time-consuming way forward. I am hopeful that by Wednesday we
can reach agreement on a road map to find a path towards
resolution," Zarif said in a message posted on his Facebook
account late on Sunday.
"But even with the goodwill of the other side, to reach
agreement on details and start implementation will likely
require another meeting at ministerial level."
Rouhani's election in June to succeed conservative hardliner
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has raised hopes of a negotiated solution to
a decade-old dispute over the programme that could otherwise
kindle a new war in the tinderbox Middle East.
"We will see if there is a way to transform this new
attitude into gestures, but up to now, beyond the new attitude,
there has been a total absence of anything that takes us forward
on the fundamentals," a Western diplomat said.
"We're expecting that things are more open, but at the same
time more complicated as we'll have to study what they are
offering," said the diplomat, who declined to be named.
The diplomat added that if the Islamic Republic failed to
put any serious new proposal on the table "after all this talk,
then they have a serious problem".
Zarif's deputy on Sunday rebuffed the West's demand that
Iran send sensitive nuclear material abroad but signalled
flexibility on other aspects of its atomic activities, including
the degree of uranium enrichment, that worry global powers.
IRAN WANTS BETTER OFFER ON SANCTIONS RELIEF
In sporadic talks since early 2012, the world powers have
demanded Iran take initial confidence-building steps including
suspending 20 percent enrichment, relinquishing some of its
existing refined uranium stockpile and closing the underground
Fordow plant where most higher-grade enrichment is carried out.
In return, they have offered to rescind sanctions on Iranian
trade in gold, precious metals and petrochemicals. Tehran has
dismissed that offer, calling for the removal of oil and banking
restrictions most damaging to its economy.
However, in a hint that Washington may be devoting greater
thought to how it might relax sanctions, its Geneva delegation
will include one of the U.S. government's leading sanctions
experts, U.S. Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman.
Tehran says it needs uranium refined to 20 percent fissile
purity to produce isotopes for medical care. But the powers are
wary that 20 percent is only a short technical step away from
bomb-grade uranium and such a stockpile could give Iran a quick
route to weaponisation without stricter limits on its activity.
Iran also wants the six powers - the United States, Russia,
China, Britain, France and Germany - to recognise what it
regards as its sovereign "right" to enrich uranium.
"We continue to believe that while there is a significant
chance of a deal by the end of the second quarter of 2014, an
agreement on balance remains improbable," Middle East analyst
Cliff Kupchan of risk consultancy Eurasia group said.
"Iran will likely offer a new proposal in which it sets out
a roadmap, possibly including concessions on medium-enriched
uranium in return for sanctions relief," he wrote in a
commentary. "The U.S. will agree to study the proposal but
probably insist on more severe near-term constraints on Iran's
nuclear programme."
Israel, which has threatened pre-emptive military action
against its arch-enemy Iran if it deems diplomacy a dead end,
demands the total removal of Tehran's enriched uranium reserves
along with a dismantling of its enrichment plants.
Western officials have acknowledged this maximal demand -
incorporated in U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions
since 2006 - may no longer be realistic given the meteoric
growth of Iran's enrichment infrastructure, and the way it has
made nuclear energy and know-how synonymous with national pride.
But they say Iran's enrichment capacity must be kept in
check to make it harder for Tehran to weaponise enrichment,
should it decide to do so, without being detected in time.