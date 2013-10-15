* As sanctions bite, Iran says it's eager for swift deal
* Israel urges powers not to relax sanctions prematurely
* Talks seen as biggest chance in years to resolve stand-off
* Atmosphere brighter since moderate Iran president elected
* U.S. and Iranian negotiators hold bilateral talks
By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl
GENEVA, Oct 15 Iran outlined a proposal to world
powers on Tuesday on resolving a decade-old standoff over its
nuclear programme, but both sides at the Geneva talks warned it
was too early to say if a breakthrough was within reach.
With Iran indicating a new willingness to engage with its
adversaries, the chief U.S. negotiator at the talks held a rare
bilateral discussion with Tehran's delegates, described by a
senior U.S. official as "useful".
The Islamic Republic began negotiations in earnest with the
United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany two
months after President Hassan Rouhani took office, promising
conciliation over confrontation in relations with the world.
After years of defiance, Iran appeared keen for a negotiated
settlement to win relief from sanctions that have crippled its
economy, erased 60 percent of its daily oil export revenue and
caused a steep devaluation of its rial currency.
But it has given no public indication on how much it is
willing to meet the six nations' demands that it scales back its
nuclear activities. The West suspects Iran is working to reach
the capability to make an atom bomb while Tehran says the
programme is peaceful.
A spokesman for the European Union's foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, who oversees diplomacy with Iran on behalf of
the powers, called the Iranian presentation "very useful" but
said there was still "an awful lot of work to be done".
"There is still a long way to go," spokesman Michael Mann
told reporters after the first of two days of talks in Geneva.
The world powers, he said, wanted Iran to provide more details
of its proposal on Wednesday.
In Washington, the White House warned against expecting
diplomacy to yield quick results, saying discussions were
complex and technical.
The talks between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas
Araqchi and U.S. Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman were the
third bilateral contact between the two nations since Rouhani's
election in June. They followed a telephone call between Rouhani
and President Barack Obama last month, the highest level
U.S.-Iranian contact since Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Araqchi said after Iran presented its proposal that it was
capable of achieving a breakthrough in the deadlock following
years of on-and-off negotiations. But he later said it was not
possible to tell whether progress was being made. "It's too soon
to judge," he told Reuters.
Iran has for years demanded the West lift the sanctions on
its oil and banking sector and recognise its right to enrich
uranium before it makes any concessions on the work.
Araqchi was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency that
Iran had reiterated these demands in the new proposal, but he
added that details were "confidential".
Western diplomats have complained in the past that Tehran
has refused to offer sufficient nuclear concessions to warrant a
deal. But both sides signalled that the atmosphere, at least, in
Tuesday's initial session of talks was positive.
"They went well," Araqchi said. "We had a very constructive,
very good exchange of views, very serious. It was, I can say,
very businesslike."
NEW MOMENTUM
On Monday, U.S. officials held out the prospect of quick
sanctions relief if Tehran acted swiftly to allay concerns about
the nuclear programme, but made it clear Iran would have to move
first.
At the core of the dispute are Iranian efforts to enrich
uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, a technological advance
that brings it close to producing weapons-grade fuel.
Iran has previously rejected Western demands that it abandon
such work as an initial step to build confidence in return for
modest sanctions relief.
A U.S. administration official said any potential cutback of
sanctions would be "targeted, proportional to what Iran puts on
the table. No one should expect a breakthrough overnight".
Israel, Iran's arch-enemy and widely assumed to harbour the
Middle East's only nuclear arsenal, has lobbied Western powers
not to dilute sanctions before Iran has tackled core concerns -
enrichment and lack of transparency - about its nuclear goals.
Israel's air force, in an effort to show its ability to
launch long-range strikes, carried out major drills over the
Mediterranean last week and on Monday.
Israel's security cabinet urged the powers to demand a
complete rollback of Iran's enrichment programme
- something some Western diplomats say may no longer be
realistic given its size and identification by the Iranian
leadership with national pride and sovereignty.
Since 2006, Iran has rebuffed U.N. Security Council demands
that it shelve enrichment and has continued to expand its
nuclear fuel programme, bringing ever stiffer sanctions.