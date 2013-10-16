* Iran suggests ready to curb sensitive uranium enrichment
* Hints could eventually allow wider U.N. inspections
* Next meeting in 3 weeks to flesh out proposal details
* Moderate Iran president opened door to serious talks
* Ten-year-long standoff has raised risk of Middle East war
By Louis Charbonneau and Yeganeh Torbati
GENEVA, Oct 16 The United States described two
days of nuclear negotiations with Iran as the most serious and
candid to date after Western diplomats said Tehran hinted it was
ready to scale back sensitive atomic activities to secure urgent
sanctions relief.
But a senior U.S. administration official told reporters
after the conclusion of negotiations between Iran and six world
powers that no breakthroughs had been achieved and many
disagreements remained. Other Western diplomats involved in the
talks said there had been no apparent narrowing of differences
between Tehran and the six nations over its nuclear ambitions.
"I've been doing this now for about two years," the official
said on condition of anonymity. "And I have never had such
intense, detailed, straightforward, candid conversations with
the Iranian delegation before."
The White House spokesman, Jay Carney, echoed the remarks,
saying Iran's proposal showed "a level of seriousness and
substance that we had not seen before". But he cautioned that
"no one should expect a breakthrough overnight".
Washington's ally Israel, which has told the United States,
Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China - the six nations
negotiating with Iran - not to trust Tehran, said Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu plans to speak next week with U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry about the Geneva talks and sanctions should
not be eased until Iran proves it is dismantling its program.
Netanyahu on Oct. 1 told the U.N. General Assembly Iran's
new President Hassan Rouhani, widely seen as a pragmatist and
centrist, was a "wolf in sheep's clothing" and that Israel was
ready to act alone to keep Tehran from getting nuclear weapons.
Follow-up talks between the six powers and Iran will be held
in Geneva on Nov. 7-8.
Tehran denies allegations by Western powers that it is
seeking the capability to produce atomic bombs.
But so far it has defied U.N. Security Council demands that
it halt enrichment and other sensitive nuclear activities,
leading to multiple rounds of crippling international sanctions
that have reduced Iranian oil exports, caused inflation to soar
and the value of the Iranian rial currency to plummet.
Western officials have said that they need Iran to increase
the transparency of its nuclear programme, stop enriching
uranium to 20 percent, reduce its uranium stockpiles and take
other steps to assure the world it does not want atomic weapons.
'IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTION'
In a rare joint statement highlighting the dramatic shift
from confrontation to dialogue since Rouhani took office in
August, negotiators from Iran and the six world powers said
Tehran's new proposal aimed at defusing longstanding suspicions
over the nature of its nuclear programme was an "important
contribution" now under careful consideration.
Details of Iran's proposal, presented during two days of
negotiations in Geneva, have not been released, and Western
officials were unsure whether Tehran was prepared to go far
enough to clinch a breakthrough deal.
The joint statement, read out by European Union foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton, said Iran's Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif "presented an outline of a plan as a
proposed basis for negotiation" and the talks were "substantive
and forward looking," without elaborating.
Zarif, who is also Iran's chief negotiator, said Tehran
looked to a new era in diplomatic relations after a decade of
tension, in which concerns about the Islamic state's nuclear
ambitions fuelled fears of a new war in the Middle East.
"We sense that members of the (six powers) also have
exhibited the necessary political will in order to move the
process forward. Now we need to get to the details," he told
reporters after being brought into the auditorium in a
wheelchair due to severe back pain.
After Tuesday's initial round, Iranian Deputy Foreign
Minister Abbas Araqchi suggested Tehran was prepared to address
long-standing calls for the U.N. nuclear watchdog to have wider
and more intrusive inspection powers.
Araqchi met the head of the U.S. delegation, Undersecretary
of State Wendy Sherman, on Tuesday, the third bilateral contact
between the two nations since Rouhani's election in June. They
followed a telephone call between Rouhani and President Barack
Obama last month, the highest level U.S.-Iranian contact since
Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Washington cut off diplomatic ties with Tehran in 1980.
The sequencing of any concessions by Iran and any sanctions
relief by the West could prove a stumbling block en route to a
landmark, verifiable deal. Western officials have repeatedly
said that Iran must suspend enriching uranium to 20 percent
fissile purity, their main worry, before sanctions are eased.
Rouhani's election opened the door to serious negotiations
with the six powers, Western envoys say.
Britain said it hoped this week's talks would lead to
"concrete" results but that Iran must take the initiative. "Iran
will need to take the necessary first steps on its programme and
we are ready to take proportionate steps in return," Foreign
Secretary William Hague said.
Russia warned against undue optimism. "The result is better
than in Almaty (talks held in April) but does not guarantee
further progress," Sergey Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign
minister and Iran negotiator, told Interfax. "There could have
been better cooperation."
COMPLETE HALT TO ENRICHMENT OUT OF QUESTION
Western diplomats were hesitant to divulge specifics about
the negotiations due to sensitivities involved - both in Tehran,
where conservative hardliners are sceptical about striking deals
that could curtail the nuclear programme, and in Washington,
where hawks are reluctant to support swift sanctions relief.
In a sign of U.S. congressional skepticism, Senator Marco
Rubio, seen as a potential 2016 Republican presidential nominee,
introduced a non-binding resolution in the U.S. Senate arguing
that current sanctions on Iran must be kept and more added until
Tehran "completely" abandons its suspected nuclear arms program.
Israel on Wednesday also urged Western powers not to give up
economic sanctions on Iran until Tehran proves it is dismantling
its nuclear program. "Iran should be tested by its actions, not
its proposals," a senior Israeli official said on condition of
anonymity in a message sent from Netanyahu's office.
But Iran, diplomats said, has made much more concrete
proposals than in the past, when ideological lectures and
obfuscations were the norm, to the point that Iranian
negotiators were worried about details being aired in public
before they had had a chance to sell them back in Tehran.
Diplomats said other proposals Iranian envoys had made
regarding eventual "confidence-building" steps included halting
20 percent enrichment and possibly converting at least some of
existing 20 percent stockpiles - material that alarms the powers
as it is only a short technical step away from weapons-grade -
to uranium oxide suitable for processing into reactor fuel.
Iran has made clear for years that it does not intend to
renounce uranium enrichment, despite U.N. Security Council
demands that it do so.
Diplomats say the United States and its European allies have
resigned themselves to the fact that Tehran will have to be
allowed to maintain some enrichment capabilities, though the
scale of its enrichment work will likely be the subject of
heated negotiations in the coming months.
Western diplomats say that conceding to demands for zero
Iranian enrichment from U.S. and Israeli hawks would undermine
Rouhani's authority at home by exposing him to accusations of a
sell-out from conservative hardliners in the clerical and
security elite.
Most Iranians of whatever political persuasion equate the
quest for nuclear energy with national sovereignty,
modernisation and a standing equal to the Western world.