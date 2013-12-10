* Conservatives fume over nuclear deal with 6 world powers
* President, foreign minister have Khamenei's backing so far
By Isabel Coles
DUBAI, Dec 10 Iran's foreign minister defended
himself on Tuesday against what he called "slander, profanity
and insults" by conservative hardliners at home who have accused
him of undermining the state and are pushing for his position to
be reviewed.
Mohamed Javad Zarif was Iran's chief negotiator in a
breakthrough deal struck with world powers last month under
which Tehran is to curb its disputed nuclear programme in
exchange for some respite from sanctions.
Some pro-security hardliners in Iran's complex power
structure have complained that its negotiators gave up too much
in Geneva by agreeing to stop higher-grade uranium enrichment in
return for only limited relief from sanctions.
The resistance of a small but vocal minority has underlined
the challenges to moderate President Hassan Rouhani in seeking
to improve relations with Iran's long-time Western foes without
provoking conservatives, who dominate parliament.
Twenty of the 290 members of parliament wrote to Rouhani on
Sunday asking him to reassess Zarif's post after several public
statements they described as "indecent", Fars news agency
reported.
One occurred during a visit to Tehran University in which
Zarif was quoted by local media as saying the West feared the
might of the Iranian people, rather than its military defences,
which he said it could destroy with a single bomb if it wished.
Zarif later said that this and other contentious comments
attributed to him had been skewed or taken out of context.
"DISTORTIONS"
"It's a shame that a small minority distorted my response to
one of the students' questions to further their own political
views," Zarif said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.
"They have made up for their discomfort about the passionate
support of the people for the government... with insults,
profanity and slander."
In another statement, Zarif was quoted as saying that Iran
was ready to negotiate over Abu Musa, one of three disputed
islands to which both the Islamic Republic and the United Arab
Emirates lay claim.
Since winning an election by a landslide in June, Rouhani
has explored a diplomatic opening with the West and the Gulf
region in a significant foreign policy shift after eight years
under confrontational predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Rouhani has enjoyed the crucial protection of clerical
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in Iran's
nuclear policy and has so far endorsed the preliminary deal.
The West has suspected Iran's nuclear work is aimed at
producing a nuclear weapons capability. Tehran denies this,
saying it is enriching uranium only for peaceful purposes.
One of the more outspoken critics is Hussein Shariatmadari,
editor of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, who said Zarif had sent
a "signal of surrender" to the West and criticised Rouhani for
alleging that sanctions-ridden Iran had all but run out of funds
at the time he took office in August.
"If the enemy receives a message that our coffers are empty,
that the regime's defence system can be destroyed with one bomb,
that the absolute sovereignty of Iran over the island of Abu
Musa is negotiable, what hope is there against them thinking the
hands of our negotiating team are empty, and (they are) marching
to victory?" Shariatmadari wrote in an editorial.
