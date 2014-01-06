BRUSSELS Jan 6 Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi will meet a senior European Union official at the end of the week in Geneva to discuss implementing a landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers, an EU spokeswoman said on Monday.

The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - agreed in November to ease some economic sanctions while Iran pledged to curb its most sensitive nuclear activity.

Since the accord was reached, the seven countries have been negotiating practical details of how and when it would be implemented.

"I can now confirm that (EU negotiator) Helga Schmid will meet with her counterpart ... Araqchi at the end of the week in Geneva," spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said.

The EU oversees contacts between the six powers and Iran related to the nuclear standoff. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft)