BRUSSELS Jan 6 Iran's deputy foreign minister
Abbas Araqchi will meet a senior European Union official at the
end of the week in Geneva to discuss implementing a landmark
nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers, an EU
spokeswoman said on Monday.
The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - agreed in November to ease some economic
sanctions while Iran pledged to curb its most sensitive nuclear
activity.
Since the accord was reached, the seven countries have been
negotiating practical details of how and when it would be
implemented.
"I can now confirm that (EU negotiator) Helga Schmid will
meet with her counterpart ... Araqchi at the end of the week in
Geneva," spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said.
The EU oversees contacts between the six powers and Iran
related to the nuclear standoff.
