BRUSSELS Jan 6 Iran's deputy foreign minister
Abbas Araqchi will meet a senior European Union official at the
end of the week in Geneva to discuss implementing a landmark
nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers, the EU said on
Monday.
The powers - the United States, Russia, China, France,
Britain and Germany - agreed in November to ease some economic
sanctions while Iran pledged to curb its most sensitive nuclear
activity.
Since then, the countries have been negotiating practical
details of how to implement a deal meant to allow time to find a
final settlement with Iran that would end a decade-old standoff
and ease worries over a new war in the Middle East.
"I can now confirm that (EU negotiator) Helga Schmid will
meet with her counterpart ... Araqchi at the end of the week in
Geneva," spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said, declining to confirm
which day the talks would be held.
One source said the meeting would likely take place on
Thursday and Friday.
Schmid is a deputy to EU foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton, who has overseen contacts between the six powers and
Iran on the nuclear standoff.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told
reporters in Brussels on Monday that it was a "realistic time
frame" for the negotiations with Iran to be done by the end of
January, apparently meaning implementation could start by then.
An Iranian negotiator, Hamid Baeidinejad, was quoted by
Iranian Press TV as saying after expert-level talks in Geneva
last week that the six powers and Iran had agreed to start
implementing the deal in late January.
