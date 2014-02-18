* Outcome may be matter of war or peace in wider Middle East
* Enrichment capacity, Arak reactor to be sticking points
* Vienna meeting seen as first of several rounds of talks
By Parisa Hafezi and Louis Charbonneau
VIENNA, Feb 18 Six world powers and Iran began
"substantive" talks on Tuesday in pursuit of a final settlement
on Tehran's contested nuclear programme in the coming months
despite caveats from both sides that a breakthrough deal may
prove impossible.
Senior U.S. and Iranian officials met separately for 80
minutes on the sidelines of the negotiations in Vienna.
Details were not given, but such bilateral talks were
inconceivable before the 2013 election of Hassan Rouhani, a
relative moderate, as president of Iran. U.S.-Iranian dialogue
is seen as crucial to any breakthrough nuclear agreement.
"The conversation was productive and focused mainly on how
the comprehensive talks will proceed from here," a senior U.S.
State Department official said on condition of anonymity after
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman's
meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.
Sherman headed the U.S. delegation, while Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Araqchi led Tehran's
negotiating team at the table with Britain, China, France,
Germany, Russia and the United States.
After Sherman's meeting with Araqchi, the Iranians met on
Tuesday evening with all six powers to continue talks on how to
approach future negotiations, diplomats said. The discussions
will resume on Wednesday roughly at 10:30 a.m. (0930 GMT) and
could run into Thursday.
"Much of the first day was focused on discussions about
process for how the comprehensive talks will proceed," a senior
U.S. official said. "We made clear that every issue is on the
table as part of the comprehensive negotiations, and now it's
time to dig into the details and get to work."
In the evening session between Iran and the six "substantive
issues began to be discussed", the U.S. official added.
A European diplomat said no decisions had been taken yet on
how the talks will proceed in the future - the six powers led by
the EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton want to get a deal
done within six months.
"We had quite detailed discussions, productive and in a
positive atmosphere," the diplomat said. "But this is day one
and we have at least another day."
COMPLEX PROCESS AHEAD
The Americans and Iranians have played down expectations.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the man with
the final say on all matters of state in the Islamic Republic,
declared again on Monday that the talks "will not lead anywhere"
- while also reiterating that he did not oppose the delicate
diplomacy with the six world powers.
Hours later a senior U.S. administration official also
tamped down expectations, telling reporters on Monday that it
will be a "complicated, difficult and lengthy process" and
"probably as likely that we won't get an agreement as it is that
we will".
It is the first round of high-level negotiations since a
Nov. 24 interim deal that, halting a decade-long slide towards
outright conflict, has seen Tehran curb some nuclear activities
for six months in return for limited relief from sanctions to
allow time for a long-term agreement to be hammered out.
The stakes are huge. If successful, the negotiations could
help defuse many years of hostility between energy-exporting
Iran and the West, ease the danger of a new war in the Middle
East, transform power relationships in the region and open up
vast new possibilities for Western businesses.
Araqchi sounded upbeat about the initial 40-minute
discussions with the six nations but appeared to draw a line
against Tehran's ballistic missile programme being addressed in
any future talks.
"We had good discussions ... and we are trying to set an
agenda. If we can agree on an agenda in the next two to three
days, it means we have taken the first step. And we will move
forward based on that agenda," he said. "This agenda ... will be
about Iran's nuclear programme and nothing else, nothing except
Iran's nuclear activities can be discussed."
He was answering a question about Iran's ballistic missile
work after U.S. officials said they want Tehran to accept
limitations on any nuclear-capable missile technology as part of
any long-term deal reached by Iran and the powers.
There may be other sticking points in the talks. Iran says
it will not cede its "right" to install advanced centrifuges to
enrich uranium, signalling defiance in a manner that may irk the
United States and its European allies.
Despite his public scepticism about chances for a lasting
accord, Khamenei made clear Tehran was committed to continuing
the negotiations between Iran and the six powers.
"What our officials started will continue. We will not
renege. I have no opposition," he told a crowd in the northern
city of Tabriz on Monday to chants of "Death to America" - a
standard refrain since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Western diplomats said it was difficult to predict the
chances of getting a final agreement over the next six months
that would be acceptable to all sides. "The one thing we know is
they want the sanctions to go away, which will work in our
favour," a Western diplomat told Reuters.
During a decade of fitful dialogue with world powers, Iran
has rejected allegations by Western countries that it is seeking
a nuclear weapons capability. It says it is enriching uranium
only for electricity generation and medical purposes.
Tehran has defied U.N. Security Council demands that it halt
enrichment and other proliferation-sensitive activities, leading
to a crippling web of U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions that has
severely damaged the OPEC country's economy.
Khamenei's approval of serious negotiations with the six
powers despite the scepticism he shares with hardline
conservative supporters is driven by Iran's worsening economic
conditions, analysts say.
Another major factor was the overwhelming election last year
of Rouhani, who is determined to relieve Tehran's international
isolation based on "constructive interaction" with the West.
CURBING ENRICHMENT
The goal of the talks for the United States and its European
allies is to extend the time that Iran would need to produce
enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon.
For that goal to be achieved, experts and diplomats say,
Iran would have to limit enrichment to a low concentration of
fissile purity, deactivate most of its centrifuges now devoted
to such work, curb nuclear research to ensure it has solely
civilian applications and submit to more intrusive monitoring by
U.N. anti-proliferation inspectors.
Khamenei and other Iranian officials have often made clear
that they could not accept any such cuts in nuclear capacities.
The trick will be devising compromises that powerful
constituencies on both sides can live with.
Western governments appear to have given up on the demand,
made in a series of Security Council resolutions since 2006,
that Iran should totally halt the most disputed aspects of its
programme - all activities related to uranium enrichment at the
underground Natanz and Fordow plants and production of plutonium
at the planned Arak heavy water reactor.
Diplomats privately acknowledge that the nuclear programme
is now too far advanced, and too much a cornerstone of Iran's
national pride, for Tehran to agree to scrap it entirely.
But while Iran may keep a limited enrichment capacity, the
West will insist on guarantees that mean any attempt to build a
nuclear bomb would take long enough for it to be detected and
stopped, possibly with military action.
Israel, which called the November deal a "historic mistake"
because it did not dismantle its arch-enemy's enrichment
programme, made its position clear ahead of the Vienna talks.
"We are giving a chance for (a) diplomatic solution on
condition that it provides a comprehensive and satisfactory
solution that doesn't leave Iran with a nuclear breakout
capability," Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz said.
"In other words, that it doesn't leave (Iran) with a system
... that would permit it to remain close to a bomb," Steinitz he
told Israeli radio.
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl in
Vienna, Allyn Fisher in Jerusalem; Editing by Mark Heinrich,
Alison Williams and Mohammad Zargham)