* More funds for Iran unblocked as it curbs nuclear activity
* Interim pact meant to buy time for talks on long-term deal
* U.S. says "all sides have kept" their commitments
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, April 17 Iran has acted to cut its most
sensitive nuclear stockpile by nearly 75 percent in
implementing a landmark pact with world powers, but a planned
facility it will need to fulfil the six-month deal has been
delayed, a U.N. report showed on Thursday.
The monthly update by the International Atomic Energy Agency
, which has a pivotal role in verifying that Iran is living up
to its part of the accord, made clear that Iran so far is
undertaking the agreed steps to curb its nuclear programme.
As a result, it is gradually gaining access to some
previously blocked overseas funds. In Washington, the State
Department said the United States has taken steps to release a
$450 million instalment of frozen Iranian funds following the
issuance of the report.
In addition, Japan has made two more payments totalling $1
billion to Iran for crude imports, two sources with knowledge of
the transactions said.
Under the breakthrough agreement that took effect on Jan.
20, Iran halted some aspects of its nuclear programme in
exchange for a limited easing of international sanctions that
have laid low the major oil producer's economy.
It was designed to buy time for negotiations on a final,
long-term settlement of the decade-old dispute over nuclear
activities that Iran says are peaceful but the West says may be
covertly directed toward developing an atomic bomb capability.
Those talks - made possible by the election last year of a
pragmatist, Hassan Rouhani, as Iranian president after years of
confrontation with the West under his hardline predecessor,
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad - got under way in February and are aimed at
reaching an agreement by July 20. Washington has not ruled out
military action against Iran if diplomacy were to fail.
The IAEA update showed that Iran had - as stipulated by the
Nov. 24 agreement with the United States, France, Germany,
Britain, China and Russia - diluted half of its higher-grade
enriched uranium reserve to a fissile content less prone to bomb
proliferation. One of the payments from Japan, of $450 million
on April 15, hinged on Iran meeting this target.
Tehran has also continued to convert the other half of its
stock of uranium gas refined to a 20 percent fissile purity -
a relatively short technical step from 90 percent weapons-grade
material - into oxide for making reactor fuel.
Altogether, Iran has in the last three months either diluted
or fed into the conversion process a total of almost 155 kg (340
pounds) of its higher-grade uranium gas, which amounted to 209
kg when the deal came into force, a bit less than the roughly
250 kg experts say would be needed for a bomb, if refined more.
This will be seen as a positive development by Western
states since it lengthens the time Iran would need for any
effort to amass enough fissile material for the core of a
nuclear weapon. The Islamic Republic has insisted it is refining
uranium to fuel only nuclear reactors, not bombs.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said "all sides
have kept the commitments made" under the Nov. 24 agreement.
Harf said "as Iran remains in line with its commitments," the
United States and its international partners "will continue to
uphold our commitments as well."
NUCLEAR FACILITY DELAY
The IAEA report also pointed to a new delay in Iran's
construction of a plant designed to turn low-enriched uranium
gas (LEU) into an oxide powder that is not suitable for further
processing into highly enriched bomb-grade uranium.
Iran told the IAEA last month that the site would be
commissioned on April 9. But Thursday's update by the U.N.
nuclear watchdog said the commissioning had been put off,
without giving any reason.
However, "Iran has indicated to the agency that this will
not have an adverse impact on the implementation of (its)
undertaking" to convert the uranium gas, the agency said.
The delay means that Iran's LEU stockpile - which it agreed
to limit under the Geneva pact - is almost certainly continuing
to increase for the time being, simply because its production of
the material has not stopped, unlike that of the 20 percent
uranium gas.
Western diplomats said earlier that this matter was of no
immediate consequence as Iran's commitment concerns the size of
the reserve towards the end of the deal, in late July, meaning
it has time both to complete the site and convert enough LEU.
But they also say that the Islamic Republic's progress in
building the conversion line will be closely monitored. The
longer it takes to complete it, the more material Iran will have
to process to meet the target in three months' time.
"The delay is not long enough to raise a red flag," said
Iran expert Ali Vaez at the International Crisis Group
think-tank. Once the plant is "up and running, Iran could
retroactively convert any excess material to oxide", he said.
Mark Hibbs of the Carnegie Endowment think-tank said he
believed there may be a technical reason for the postponement.
"It is hard to believe that Iran would not meet that commitment
it has made on the conversion in good faith," he said.
If it complies with the interim deal, Iran will get a total
of $4.2 billion in revenues long frozen oversees, in eight
instalments over the January-July period. Including Japan's
latest payments, it has received $2.55 billion. South Korea,
another importer of Iranian oil, has made one payment.
