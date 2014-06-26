* Nuclear negotiations with Iran to resume on July 2
* Little progress seen in talks so far
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, June 26 Senior diplomats from six
world powers met in Brussels on Thursday to search for ways to
resuscitate negotiations with Iran over its contested nuclear
programme, with less than four weeks left until a late-July
deadline to strike an accord.
Western officials have said very little progress has been
made after five rounds of talks since February towards striking
a deal that could end years of hostility, and defuse the risk of
a new war and a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.
Iran, for its part, accused the powers - the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - after the latest
round of talks ended on June 20 of making "excessive demands"
and torpedoing chances of a historic deal.
In the coming weeks, the sides will have to decide how far
they are willing to go, if at all, to compromise on major
sticking points such as the extent of uranium enrichment
capacity Iran would be allowed to keep under any deal and the
future of its atomic sites.
For the six powers, the overarching goal is to extend the
time Iran would need to assemble an atom bomb, if it chose to do
so, and to achieve this, they want it to cut down the number of
uranium centrifuges in operation.
Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and wants to construct
more of the machines, which spin at supersonic speed to increase
the ratio of the fissile isotope in uranium, to meet its stated
goal of energy production.
Both sides have said publicly their goal is to have a deal
by July 20 and avoid a difficult extension of an interim accord
which expires then and grants Iran modest relief from crippling
economic sanctions in return for some curbs on its atomic work.
"The meeting affirmed the determination of the (six nations)
to reach a comprehensive agreement by July 20," EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton's spokesman, Michael Mann, said in
a statement.
Privately, Western diplomats say they would be willing to
consider extending the interim deal and continuing talks beyond
July 20 only if an agreement was clearly in sight.
Some say talks may be extended by a few days or weeks, but
only if the sides need more time to iron out technical details
of an otherwise clear deal. Even a full, six-month extension
envisaged as a possibility under the interim agreement may be
acceptable only if a deal is in sight, according to others.
A new round of talks starts on July 2 and will continue
until at least July 15.
Other than Iran's enrichment capacity, other issues that
will need to be part of the final deal are the schedule of
sanctions relief, the timeframe of the deal and the extent of
monitoring in Iran by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.
Diplomats have said there is little clear agreement on any
of the main issues but some have cited the length of a future
deal - which can run for years - as one of those easier to
solve.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)