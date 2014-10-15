* Iran, six powers aim to reach nuclear deal by Nov. 24
* Tehran, Moscow suggest more time may be needed
* U.S. official says no talk now about extension
By Matt Spetalnick and Parisa Hafezi
VIENNA, Oct 15 A senior U.S. official said some
progress was made in high-level nuclear negotiations with Iran
on Wednesday but much work remained to be done, adding the goal
was still to reach a deal by a late November deadline.
The State Department official spoke after about six hours of
talks between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton in Vienna.
Iran and six world powers - the United States, France,
Germany, China, Russia and Britain - aim to end a decade-long
nuclear standoff by a Nov. 24 target date, although Tehran and
Moscow have both indicated that more time may be required.
With less than six weeks to go, Western officials say
important differences still remain, especially over the future
scope of Iran's production of enriched uranium, which can have
civilian as well as military uses.
"We've been chipping away at some of the issues. Everybody
has put ideas on the table to see if we can move the ball
forward," said the U.S. official, who declined to be named.
"We have and continue to make some progress but there's a
substantial amount of work to be done," the official said.
The negotiations are centred on curbing Iran's atomic
activity, which Tehran says is peaceful but the West fears may
be aimed at developing nuclear weapons capability, in exchange
for lifting sanctions.
"We hope Iran decides to take advantage of this historic
opportunity," the senior U.S. official said.
"We can foresee a way forward through a verifiable agreement
that both resolves the international community's concerns about
... Iran's nuclear programme and also provides the Iranian
people with more economic opportunity and an end to isolation,"
the official added.
Senior officials from the six powers and Iran are due to
meet on Thursday in the Austrian capital.
There was no immediate indication that Kerry would stay on
for further talks on Thursday, which would mean deviating from
his plan to head back to Washington early in the morning.
RUSSIA SAYS DEADLINE DATE 'NOT SACRED'
Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in Geneva the
United States should stop focusing on the number of Iran's
uranium enrichment centrifuges, which he described as a "trivial
matter," and concentrate on pushing for a deal.
Western governments want Iran to cut its centrifuge capacity
to the low thousands so that it would take Tehran a long time to
purify enough uranium for an atomic weapon. Tehran has rejected
demands to significantly reduce the number below the 19,000 it
has now installed, of which roughly half are operating.
The U.S. official said gaps in negotiating positions would
have to be narrowed in a way that "ensures that all of the
pathways for fissile material for a nuclear weapon are shut
down."
Regarding Iran's Arak reactor, which the West fears could
yield plutonium for bombs, the official said "we have some
possible solutions to that".
One of Iran's chief negotiators, Deputy Foreign Minister
Abbas Araqchi, last week raised the possibility the talks could
be extended, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on
Tuesday that the deadline was not "sacred".
Asked whether an extension has been discussed or has been
ruled out or not, the senior U.S. official said: "We have not
discussed an extension. We believe in keeping the pressure on
ourselves... you never say never, but today we are focused on
Nov. 24 and Nov. 24 only."
Lavrov, speaking on Tuesday in Paris, where he met Kerry,
said he was "sure that a compromise is possible" in the
negotiations with Iran.
"I can't guarantee you that it would be reached by November
24. This date is not sacred," he told Russian television.
Iran rejects Western allegations that it is seeking nuclear
weapons capability, but has refused to halt uranium enrichment,
and has been hit with U.S., EU and U.N. Security Council
sanctions as a result. Israel has threatened possible military
action against Iran if it is not satisfied with any deal.
