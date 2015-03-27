March 27 Iran and six major powers are
negotiating in the Swiss city of Lausanne ahead of an end-March
deadline for a historic framework agreement that would curb
Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions.
Iran denies allegations by Western powers and their allies
that it is seeking a nuclear weapons capability.
Following are details about key issues under negotiation
based on information from sources close to the negotiations.
Most of the issues are agreed, but sticking points remain.
BREAK-OUT TIME
The goal of the negotiations is an arrangement whereby Iran
would need at least one year to produce enough fissile material
-- high enriched uranium or plutonium -- for a single atomic
weapon, should Tehran choose to produce one. That is known as
the "break-out" time.
DURATION OF DEAL
U.S. President Barack Obama said in an interview on March 2
with Reuters that Iran must accept limits on its nuclear
programme for at least 10 years. Recently Iran had wanted eight
years and the United States 20 years. They have compromised at
least 10 years, though Washington wants more.
France wants a deal in place for at least 15 years with an
additional 10 years of more intrusive monitoring Tehran's
nuclear programme.
URANIUM ENRICHMENT
Originally Iran wanted to maintain all of its uranium
enrichment centrifuges, machines that purify uranium for use as
fuel in power plants or, if very highly enriched, in weapons.
That was around 10,000 operational out of nearly 20,000 total.
The United States and other Western powers originally wanted
Iran to reduce that number to several hundred. Numbers are still
being discussed. Iran wants to keep around 9,000. An Iranian
government website reported in November that Washington told
Iran it could keep roughly 6,000 early generation centrifuges.
The issue has not been resolved.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
Officials close to the talks say that Iran's desire to
pursue research and development into advanced centrifuges
remains one of the biggest sticking points in the talks. Iran
insists that it should be allowed to continue R&D into advanced
centrifuges but Western powers are extremely uncomfortable with
allowing Tehran to continue developing more efficient
centrifuges that would shorten the break-out time.
PLUTONIUM
Western powers had originally wanted Iran to dismantle a
heavy-water reactor at Arak that could yield significant
quantities of plutonium. Tehran refused to do so but has agreed
to the idea of converting or operating it in a way that ensures
the amount of plutonium it could yield would be insignificant.
Iran has also agreed not to pursue technology for extracting
plutonium from spent fuel.
FORDOW
An underground enrichment plant that Iranian officials say
they have agreed to convert into an R&D plant. Western officials
would like this site converted into something that has nothing
to do with enrichment, but Tehran is insisting on the right to
conduct advanced centrifuge research there. The issue remains
under discussion and the United States and European powers
dislike the idea of Iranians running centrifuges at Fordow.
The issue has not been resolved.
STOCKPILES
There are also discussions about the size of Iran's uranium
stockpiles and how much would be relocated to Russia or another
country, Western officials say. Stockpiles are an important
issue, officials say, because the less uranium Tehran has on
hand, the more centrifuges it can maintain.
Originally, Iran wanted to enrich 2.5 tonnes of uranium per
year, but could settle at half a tonne, a senior Iranian
official said. The remainder would be turned into fuel rods or
sent to Russia, he added.
Western officials say that allowing Iran to produce more
than 250 kg a year would be problematic.
SANCTIONS
The speed of lifting sanctions is another major sticking
point in the talks.
Iran wants all United Nations sanctions lifted immediately,
along with U.S. and European Union financial and energy
sanctions. The United States says sanctions should be lifted
gradually. Officials close to the talks say Washington and
France are willing to consider an immediate suspension of some
U.N. sanctions if there is an agreement, though many U.N.
restrictions would remain in place.
Tehran is most interested in seeing crippling energy and
financial sanctions lifted, because they have devastated its
economy.
The U.S. government says sanctions would first be suspended
and later terminated. This has become a sensitive issue in the
United States, as Republicans controlling both houses of
Congress have threatened to impose new U.S. sanctions on Tehran
against the advice of Obama. Obama has said he would veto any
new sanctions steps for fear they would torpedo the delicate
negotiations.
Obama can use executive authority to suspend sanctions but
many U.S. measures can only be terminated by Congress. If there
is no deal with Iran, the Obama administration says it will work
with Congress on new sanctions.
POSSIBLE MILITARY DIMENSIONS
The United States and its Western allies say it is vital
that Iran fully cooperate with a U.N. International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) investigation into past nuclear activities
that could be related to making weapons.
The IAEA issued a report in 2011 with intelligence
information indicating concerted activities until about a decade
ago that could be relevant for developing nuclear bombs. It said
some of these might be continuing.
Iran for its part has said these "possible military
dimensions" (PMD) are an issue it will not budge on. "PMD is out
of the question. It cannot be discussed," an Iranian official
said. This issue has not been resolved and there are no signs it
will be resolved anytime soon.
MONITORING
Any deal would require a vigorous monitoring framework to
ensure Iranian compliance. Officials say they are working out a
monitoring mechanism that would involve the IAEA.
Iranian officials reject Western demands for unlimited
inspection powers for the IAEA.
