* Sides inching closer but issues remain
* End-March deadline for preliminary deal
* Full deal would follow by end of June
(Adds Britain's Hammond saying he is increasingly hopeful of a
deal)
By Louis Charbonneau and John Irish
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 27 Negotiations
between six world powers and Iran over its nuclear programme
have been "tough and very serious" and the next few days will
show whether Tehran is ready to make the necessary hard
decisions, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's overture to the leaders
of the six powers on Thursday is "hopefully a sign that Iran is
ready to make some of the tough decisions," the senior State
Department official added on condition of anonymity.
The official said that other foreign ministers from the
six-power group, which includes Britain, China, France, Germany,
Russia as well as the United States, will arrive in the coming
days to join the talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, ahead of an
end-of-March deadline for a political framework agreement.
Tehran and the powers are struggling to hammer out a
political framework accord that would lay the foundations for a
full settlement by June 30.
Rouhani spoke with his French, Russian, British and Chinese
counterparts on Thursday to try to break the impasse. He also
sent a letter to the leaders of all six powers, including U.S.
President Barack Obama, though officials said the letter did not
suggest Tehran was ready to compromise.
"The difficulty is that the Iranians are not moving enough.
They like to negotiate right up to the precipice and they're
very good at that," a Western diplomat said.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, on a visit to
Canada on Friday, voiced optimism.
"We will not do a bad deal but we are increasingly hopeful
we may be able to do the right deal, which will ensure that
Iran's access to nuclear technology is channelled entirely for
peaceful purposes and that the world can be assured that Iran
will not proceed towards developing a nuclear weapon," he said.
Under a final accord, Tehran would halt sensitive nuclear
work for at least a decade and in exchange, international
financial and oil and some U.N. sanctions on Iran would be
lifted. A deal aims to end Iran's 12-year nuclear standoff with
the West and reduce the risk of war in the Middle East.
Initial easing of U.N. Security Council sanctions could
include such gestures as removal of individuals and entities
from a travel-ban and asset-freeze blacklist and little more,
said a Western diplomat, adding Tehran needed to bend further to
allow a deal to be made in the coming days.
He said the U.N. arms embargo on Iran would not be lifted in
the initial phase after any Iran deal, adding that such a move
would be unwise given the volatile situation in the region.
While all sides agree they are inching toward a deal, there
are major disagreements.
Tehran insists on the freedom to continue research on
advanced centrifuges, machines that purify uranium for use in
nuclear power plants or, if very highly enriched, in weapons, at
the underground Fordow site, and immediate lifting of all U.N.
sanctions and the most severe U.S. and European Union sanctions.
"There has been massive progress on all the issues," a
senior Iranian official told Reuters. "There are still disputes
over two issues - R&D (research and development) and U.N.
sanctions."
A Western official close to the talks confirmed that
centrifuge research and enrichment in general remained the most
difficult unresolved issue.
France is demanding the most stringent limits on future
Iranian nuclear activity for it to support a deal, negotiators
say, and its foreign minister played down the importance of the
deadline.
"The important thing is the content not the deadline,"
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters at the United
Nations in New York. "There has been some progress, but there
are things which are not yet solved."
Fabius is due to arrive in Lausanne on Saturday. His British
and Russian counterparts will join the talks over the weekend.
The Republican-led U.S. Congress has threatened to impose new
U.S. sanctions on Iran if there is no March deal, although Obama
has threatened to veto any such moves.
'NOT VERY PRECISE'
The United States and European partners are reluctant to
allow Iran to operate centrifuges at the Fordow site and the
issue is unresolved, Western officials said.
An Iranian government website said in November that
Washington could let Iran keep some 6,000 early-generation
centrifuges, down from nearly 10,000 now in operation.
After meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday,
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters
that it was unclear if there would be a deal in the coming days.
"We think an agreement is still possible but when is another
story," Zarif said.
If there is a political framework agreement in the coming
days, the U.S. and European delegations want it to be as
specific as possible, including figures for permissible numbers
of centrifuges Tehran could operate, uranium stockpiles and
other sensitive technical issues.
Further technical details would be included in annexes to be
agreed before July 1.
The six powers want limits on the most sensitive aspects of
Iran's nuclear programme to be in place for at least a decade
followed by years of intrusive U.N. inspections. They also want
to be certain Tehran would need at least one year to produce
enough high enriched uranium for a weapon should the Iranians
decide to produce one.
Iran denies having any nuclear weapons ambitions.
