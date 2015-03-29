* Steinmeier says there has been progress, but also setbacks
* Israel says possible deal is even worse than feared
* Officials say Iran may be flexible on centrifuges
(Adding Iranian and Western diplomat)
By Louis Charbonneau, John Irish and Parisa Hafezi
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 29 Iran and six
world powers tried to break an impasse in nuclear negotiations
on Sunday, but officials cautioned that attempts to reach a
preliminary deal by a deadline in two days could yet fall apart.
The two sides explored compromises in areas including
numbers of centrifuges used to enrich uranium that Iran could
operate, and its nuclear enrichment work for medical research.
But Israel, which feels especially threatened by the
possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran, said details of a possible
framework agreement emerging from the talks in Lausanne,
Switzerland, were even worse than it feared.
Foreign ministers from the six countries will hold the
first full meeting with Iran's foreign minister on Monday
morning.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said there
had been "some progress and some setbacks in the last hours".
"I can't rule out that there will be further crises in these
negotiations," he told reporters in Lausanne.
The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China want more than a 10-year suspension of Iran's most
sensitive nuclear work. Tehran, which denies it is trying to
develop a nuclear weapons capability, is demanding an immediate
end to international sanctions that are crippling its economy.
A Western diplomat said duration could be traded off if
there were real efforts on some key parameters.
"We all want it to be 15 years, but there will be different
durations for various aspects of the deal," the diplomat told
reporters.
Iranian negotiator Hamid Baidinejad said "15 years is out of
question for Iran but 10 years is being discussed".
Officials warned that deep disagreements remained on several
points but said the two sides had been closing in on a
preliminary deal that could be summarized in a brief document
which may or may not be released.
Several officials told Reuters that Tehran had indicated a
willingness to cut the number of centrifuges it uses to fewer
than 6,000, thereby slowing its programme, and to send most of
its enriched uranium stockpiles for storage in Russia.
Senior Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi told reporters
dispatching stockpiles abroad "was not on Iran's agenda".
Western powers were meanwhile considering allowing Iran to
conduct limited and closely monitored enrichment-related work
for medical purposes at an underground facility, the officials
added on condition of anonymity.
Iran had originally insisted on keeping in operation all the
nearly 10,000 centrifuges it currently uses, but said in
November that Washington had indicated it could accept around
6,000. Iranian officials say they have been pushing for
6,500-7,000.
Baidinejad said cutting the number of Iran's centrifuges to
6,000 "was one of the proposed ideas by the other party".
All parts of an emerging nuclear deal are interrelated.
"Everything could still fall apart" before Tuesday's
self-imposed deadline for a framework agreement, a Western
official told Reuters.
Araqchi said he believed a deal was possible but that
serious decisions remained to be taken.
One concerns Iran's demand to continue with research into a
new generation of advanced centrifuges that can purify uranium
faster and in greater quantities for use in nuclear power plants
or, if very highly enriched, in weapons.
Another question is over the speed of removing United
Nations sanctions on Iran. A senior U.S. official said there
were other unresolved questions but expected those would fall
into place if the big sticking points could be worked out.
The U.S. official said negotiators were working towards
something that would be called an "understanding" rather than a
formal agreement, which would form the basis of a comprehensive
deal, including all technical details, to be tied up by June 30.
ISRAEL FURIOUS
A senior European diplomat said ministers were engaged in a
"a political push to convince Iran" before Tuesday's deadline,
adding: "All the pieces of a possible accord are there. We have
to try and put them in place so that everything adds up."
The powers' aim is to ensure that for the next decade Iran is
kept at least one year away from being able to produce enough
fissile nuclear material for a single weapon.
"It has to be a deal which puts the bomb beyond Iran's
reach. There can't be any compromise about that," British
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.
"If we're going to get this done here ... Iran has got to
take a deep breath and take some tough decisions."
His remarks contrasted with hostility from Israel, which is
believed to have the Middle East's only nuclear arsenal but is
not a party to the talks.
"This deal, as it appears to be emerging, bears out all of
our fears, and even more than that," Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu told his cabinet in Jerusalem.
Referring to advances made by Houthi rebels allied to Tehran
in Yemen, he accused the Islamic republic of trying to "conquer
the entire Middle East".
"The Iran-Lausanne-Yemen axis is very dangerous to humanity,
and must be stopped," Netanyahu said.
Israel has previously threatened to attack Iran if it is
unhappy with an eventual deal.
Ahead of the six powers' first full ministerial meeting,
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry had a light-hearted exchange.
Asked by reporters if he was optimistic a deal could be
reached, Lavrov said: "I'm not paid to be optimistic."
"You're not paid enough to be optimistic," responded Kerry.
(Additional reporting by Dan Williams in Jerusalem, Sui-Lee Wee
in Beijing and Michael Nienaber in Berlin; Editing by David
Stamp, Catherine Evans and Bernard Orr)