* EU's Mogherini and Iran's Zarif to issue joint statement
* Unclear how much detail to be revealed on agreement
By John Irish, Parisa Hafezi and Louis Charbonneau
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 Iran and world
powers reached a framework on curbing Iran's nuclear programme
at marathon talks in Switzerland on Thursday that will allow
further negotiations towards a final agreement.
A Western official said it would include limits on Iran's
enrichment of uranium for 10 years.
Western and Iranian officials at the talks said they would
conclude with a joint statement announcing that enough progress
had been reached to allow further negotiations until a final
deadline of June 30.
"Agreement on framework for final agreement reached. Press
conference following," Germany's foreign ministry said on
Twitter.
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted: "Found
solutions, ready to start drafting immediately".
President Hasan Rouhani made a similar announcement on
Twitter and phoned Zarif and chief negotiator Ali Akbar Salehi
to thank them for their work.
It was not clear how much of the framework's details would
be officially announced. Its details are highly sensitive to
both sides, especially Iran, which is worried about signing off
on explicit targets to curb its nuclear programme in the absence
of a final settlement that would see economic sanctions lifted.
A Western official said the sides had agreed that the
comprehensive settlement would require Iran to dilute or ship
abroad most of its stocks of enriched uranium, and suspend two
thirds of the 19,000 centrifuges it operates for enrichment. It
will be monitored for 10 years.
Those targets would all depend on achieving the final
settlement over the next three months, the official said.
Western countries say enriched uranium can be used to make a
weapon, which they aim to prevent. Iran says it wants it only
for a peaceful nuclear programme.
The joint statement would be issued by Zarif and EU foreign
policy chief Federica Mogherini, who has acted as a coordinator
for the six powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and
the United States.
Representatives of all the sides sat for a full session of
talks at around 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) on Thursday, and officials
said they expected the statement around an hour later, although
it could be delayed.
Zarif and Mogherini would release their statement and U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry would then hold a news conference
to explain the outcome.
The deal wraps up eight days of marathon talks, extended
after a deadline of midnight on Tuesday, aiming to achieve a
political agreement that could serve as the basis for a final
deal by June 30.
Iran wants to preserve what it says is its right to peaceful
nuclear technology, while lifting international sanctions that
have hamstrung its economy.
The talks are the biggest opportunity for rapprochement
between Washington and Tehran since they became enemies after
Iran's 1979 revolution, but any deal faces scepticism from
conservatives in both countries. U.S. allies in the Middle East
are also sceptical, especially Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter
any deal must roll back Iran's nuclear capability.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington;
Writing by Peter Graff, Editing by Angus MacSwan)