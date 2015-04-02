By John Irish, Parisa Hafezi and Louis Charbonneau
| LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 2 Iran and world
powers reached a framework agreement on Thursday on curbing
Iran's nuclear programme for at least a decade after eight days
of marathon talks in Switzerland.
The tentative agreement clears the way for talks on a future
comprehensive settlement that should allay Western fears that
Iran was seeking to build an atomic bomb and in return lift
economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
U.S. President Barack Obama said in a statement the outcome
was a good deal, comparing it to nuclear arms control deals
struck by his predecessors with the Soviet Union that "made our
world safer" during the Cold War.
"Today, the United States, together with our allies and
partners, has reached an historic understanding with Iran, which
if fully implemented, will prevent it from obtaining a nuclear
weapon," he declared.
Under the outline deal, Iran would shut down more than
two-thirds of its centrifuges producing uranium that could be
used to build a bomb, and dismantle a reactor that could produce
plutonium and accept intrusive verification.
"Today we have taken a decisive step, we have reached
parameters," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told a
news conference. "The political determination, the good will of
all parties made it possible.
"This is a crucial decision laying the agreed basis for the
final text of joint comprehensive plan of action. We can now
start drafting the text and annexes," said Mogherini, who has s
acted as a coordinator for the six powers - Britain, China,
France, Germany, Russia and the United States.
IRANIAN CAUTION
The framework, fiercely opposed by U.S. ally Israel,
includes limits on Iran's enrichment of uranium for 10 years.
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif cautioned however:
"We're still some time away from reaching where we want to be."
A Western official said the sides had agreed that the
comprehensive settlement would require Iran to dilute or ship
abroad most of its stocks of enriched uranium, and leave just
6,000 out of the 19,000 centrifuges it operates for enrichment.
The deal wrapped up eight days of talks, extended after a
deadline of midnight on Tuesday, aiming to achieve a political
accord that could serve as the basis of a final deal by June 30.
Western countries say enriched uranium can be used to make a
weapon, which they aim to prevent. Iran says it wants it only
for a peaceful nuclear energy programme.
The talks were the biggest opportunity for rapprochement
between Washington and Tehran since they became enemies after
Iran's 1979 revolution, but any deal faces scepticism from
conservatives in both countries. U.S. allies in the Middle East
are also sceptical, especially Israel and Saudi Arabia.
Zarif said that other realms of Iran and U.S. relations had
nothing to do with the agreement.
"This was an attempt to resolve the nuclear issue...We have
serious differences with the United States," he said.
"We have built mutual distrust in the past... So what I hope
is that through courageous implementation of this some of that
trust could be remedied. But that is for us all to wait and
see."
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington;
Writing by Peter Graff, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Paul
Taylor)