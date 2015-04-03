(Adds further Israeli reaction paragraphs 6, 28)
By Louis Charbonneau and Stephanie Nebehay
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 3 Iran and world
powers reached a framework agreement on Thursday on curbing
Iran's nuclear programme for at least a decade, a step towards
a final pact that could end 12 years of brinkmanship, threats
and confrontation.
The tentative agreement, after eight days of marathon talks
in Switzerland, clears the way for negotiations on a settlement
aimed at allaying Western fears that Iran was seeking to build
an atomic bomb and in return lift economic sanctions on the
Islamic Republic.
The framework is contingent on reaching an agreement by June
30. All sanctions on Iran remain in place until a final deal.
Celebrations erupted in the Iranian capital Tehran. Videos
and pictures posted on social media showed cars in Tehran
honking horns as passengers clapped. In one video posted on
Facebook, a group of women can be heard clapping and chanting
"Thank you, Rouhani." in praise of President Hassan Rouhani.
President Barack Obama described the agreement as a
"historic understanding with Iran" and compared it to nuclear
arms control deals struck by his predecessors with the Soviet
Union that "made our world safer" during the Cold War. He also
cautioned, however, that "success is not guaranteed."
But U.S. ally Israel said it was "vehemently opposed" to the
agreement, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to convene
senior ministers on Friday to discuss a deal he said would
threaten his country's existence.
Many details still need to be worked out. Diplomats close to
the negotiations said the deal was fragile. It could not be
ruled out that the understandings reached could collapse between
now and June 30. Experts believe it will be much harder to reach
a final deal than it was to agree the framework accord.
Under the outline deal, Iran would shut more than two-thirds
of its installed centrifuges capable of producing uranium that
could be used to build a bomb, dismantle a reactor that could
produce plutonium, and accept intrusive verification.
The negotiations between Iran and six powers - Britain,
China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - blew past
a self-imposed March 31 deadline with no certainty that they
would not end in failure.
IRANIAN CAUTION
The framework includes limits on Iran's enrichment of
uranium for 10 years.
Iran agreed to significantly reduce the number of installed
uranium enrichment centrifuges it has to 6,104 from 19,000 and
will only operate 5,060 for 10 years under the future agreement
with the six powers, according to a U.S. fact sheet. Iran will
only use first generation centrifuges during that time, it said.
One of the most sensitive issues during the negotiations,
Iran's research and development work, will also be limited.
"Iran has agreed to not conduct research and development
associated with uranium enrichment at Fordow for 15 years," the
U.S. fact sheet said. It also noted that Iran will remove the
1,000 more advanced second-generation centrifuges currently
installed at Natanz and place them in International Atomic
Energy Agency-monitored storage for 10 years.
High enriched uranium can be used to make a weapon, which
they aim to prevent, while low enriched uranium is used in power
plants. Iran has insisted it wants it only for a peaceful
nuclear energy programme and denies it aimed to build an atomic
bomb.
Iran's breakout timeline - the time that it would take for
it acquire enough fissile material for one weapon - would be
extended to at least one year, for a duration of at least 10
years, under this framework. It is currently assessed to be two
to three months, the U.S. fact sheet said.
Under Thursday's agreement, Iran will gradually receive
relief from U.S. and European Union nuclear sanctions if it
complies with the terms of a final deal. Some U.N. Security
Council sanctions would be gradually lifted, though others would
remain in place, specifically those relating to proliferation.
"We're still some time away from reaching where we want to
be," said Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Failure to comply with terms of the deal will cause the U.S.
and EU sanctions to "snap back into place", the U.S. fact sheet
said. It was less specific on U.N. sanctions, one of the main
sticking points in the negotiations, saying only that they could
be reimposed in the event of Iranian non-compliance.
Zarif indicated annoyance with the U.S. decision to release
it's own fact sheet on the deal, saying on Twitter: "The
solutions are good for all, as they stand. There is no need to
spin using 'fact sheets' so early on."
The Iranian delegation regularly consulted with Tehran, the
capital. "They were under tremendous pressure as the Leader's
deadlines were not negotiable," said an official.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters many
technical details needed to be worked out, including the
possible lifting of a U.N. arms embargo and the modernization of
the Arak heavy-water reactor and Fordow underground sites.
Officials of Gulf Arab states, traditionally wary of Iran,
were silent about the deal.
A senior Gulf Arab official said any reaction would come in
the days ahead, not from individual countries but from the Gulf
Cooperation Council, an alliance of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the
United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.
Obama called Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz
al-Saud to discuss the deal and invited GCC leaders to Camp
David for a summit this spring to discuss Iran.
French President Francois Hollande welcomed the framework
but said France must remain "watchful" to ensure a final
agreement prevents Iran from having access to nuclear arms, a
comment echoed by British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.
Russia said the agreement would have a positive impact on
the security situation in the Middle East, with Iran be able to
take more active part in solving problems and conflicts.
Israel, assumed to have the Middle East's only nuclear
arsenal, was not a party to the talks but views Iran as a mortal
threat and lobbied vigorously for an uncompromising stand. In a
call to Netanyahu, Obama said significant progress had been made
toward cutting off Iran's pathways to a nuclear weapon, the
White House said.
But Netanyahu said in a statement after the conversation: "A
deal that is based on this framework will threaten Israel's
existence... The alternative is to stand firmly and increase
pressure on Iran until a better deal is reached."
The talks were the biggest opportunity for rapprochement
between Washington and Tehran since they became enemies after
Iran's 1979 revolution, but any deal faces scepticism from
conservatives in both countries. U.S. allies in the Middle East
are also sceptical, including Saudi Arabia.
Iran's Zarif said that other realms of Iran and U.S.
relations had nothing to do with the agreement. "We have serious
differences with the United States," he said.
Kerry said the United States remained seriously concerned
about Iran's destabilising activities in the region. Tehran
stands at the centre of sectarian conflicts ranging from Syria
and Iraq to Yemen.
U.S. sanctions on Iran for "terrorism, human rights abuses
and ballistic missiles will remain in place" under the future
nuclear deal, the U.S. fact sheet said.
