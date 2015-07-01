* Amano to discuss access to sites
* World powers, Iran gives themselves extra week
* Kerry and Zarif hold one-on-one talks
(Adds diplomat in paragraphs 8-9)
By Louis Charbonneau and John Irish
VIENNA, July 1 The global nuclear watchdog said
on Wednesday its boss would fly to Tehran to discuss one of the
biggest sticking points that need to be resolved so that Iran
and world powers can reach a breakthrough final nuclear deal by
a new deadline of next week.
Iran and six world powers gave themselves an extra week on
Tuesday to reach an accord that would curb Tehran's nuclear
programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions, after
it became clear that a June 30 deadline would not be met.
Despite the lapsed deadline, diplomats have given upbeat
assessments of the prospects for a deal.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held one-on-one talks on
Wednesday.
"We have some very difficult issues, but we believe we are
making progress and we are going to continue to work because of
that," Kerry told reporters. Zarif said the talks were making
progress and would continue to do so.
Western countries suspect Iran of seeking the capability to
make a nuclear weapon. Tehran says its programme is peaceful.
The effort to resolve the dispute has led to the most intense
diplomacy between the United States and Iran since Iranian
revolutionaries stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979.
Among the main sticking points that remain to be resolved
are issues that involve the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the
International Atomic Energy Agency. The powers want guaranteed
access by IAEA inspectors to Iranian military sites and a
response to IAEA queries about Tehran's past activities that may
have been related to weapons research.
The global body said in a statement that its chief Yukiya
Amano would meet Iranian President Rouhani and other senior
officials on Thursday in Iran.
A senior Western diplomat said possible military dimensions
of Iran's past nuclear work - known to negotiators as "PMD" -
was the focus of his trip.
"He is going especially for PMD," the diplomat said. "We can
imagine that this is a positive sign. The Iranians invited him."
A final accord to resolve the standoff would be a major
policy achievement for both U.S. President Barack Obama and
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, but both presidents face
scepticism from hardliners at home.
Obama said on Tuesday no deal would be agreed unless it
blocked all Iranian pathways to developing a nuclear bomb, and
ensured a robust monitoring system was in place.
Ministers and officials from the five U.N. Security Council
permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the
United States - plus Germany have been negotiating with Iran in
Vienna at late night sessions.
RED LINES
A senior Iranian negotiator, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas
Araqchi, said of the Vienna talks: "There are still some issues
that we have not been able to resolve but the atmosphere of the
talks is positive."
Western diplomats say they are nearing a resolution on
access for the inspectors. Iranian officials maintain that
military sites are off-limits due to a red line set by Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who wields more power than
Rouhani, the elected president.
Iran has been accused of stonewalling the IAEA probe on its
past activities, and Western officials have said some of the
sanctions relief would depend on Iran's cooperation.
But diplomats say Iran will be reluctant to open up to IAEA
investigators until the punitive sanctions are lifted.
Rouhani said on Tuesday Iran would resume suspended atomic
work if the West broke its promises.
In a positive sign for the talks, the IAEA reported that
Iran had complied with a preliminary deal to reduce its
low-enriched uranium stockpile. An IAEA report in May said the
stockpile had increased above the required level, but the agency
said Tehran had met a June 30 deadline to reduce it.
DEADLINE MISSED
Tuesday was also the official deadline to reach a long-term
deal that would build on the preliminary agreement. With the
prize tantalisingly close and the atmosphere seemingly positive,
the week-long extension came as no great surprise.
A successful negotiation could help ease decades of
hostility between Iran and the United States. But many U.S.
allies in the region, including Israel and Saudi Arabia, are
sceptical.
The French and Chinese foreign ministers are due back in
Vienna on Thursday, a French diplomatic source said. All the
ministers are expected to meet on Thursday to take stock.
Several diplomats said most ministers would then depart
Vienna hoping to reconvene over the weekend in a final push to
secure an agreement before next Tuesday. Kerry and Zarif were
expected to stay in Austria.
Diplomats have said the real deadline is not June 30 but
July 9. If a deal is presented after that date, the U.S.
Congress would have the power to review it for 60 days rather
than 30 days, adding to the risk a deal could unravel.
(Additional reporting By Parisa Hafezi, Arshad Mohammed and
Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Peter Graff)