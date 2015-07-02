* Substantial differences remain, Western diplomat says
* Khamenei speech makes it harder to reach deal, diplomat
adds
(Adds quotes from Western diplomat, Iran's Takhteravanchi)
By Parisa Hafezi and Arshad Mohammed
VIENNA, July 2 Nuclear talks between Tehran and
world powers had yet to reach a breakthrough as they continued
in overtime on Thursday, and Western officials said the latest
"red lines" by Iran's supreme leader had made it hard to settle
disputes on key issues.
Iran is in talks with the United States and five other big
powers - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - on an
agreement under which Tehran would curtail its nuclear programme
in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
Western powers and their allies suspect Iran is using a
civilian nuclear energy programme as a cover to develop a
nuclear weapons capability. Iran denies this, saying its
programme is for peaceful purposes.
The negotiators missed a Tuesday deadline for a final
agreement and have given themselves another week, until July 7.
A deal that would lift economic sanctions on Iran in return
for long-term curbs on its nuclear programme would be a major
policy achievement for both U.S. President Barack Obama and
Iran's elected President Hassan Rouhani.
Both face scepticism from powerful hardliners at home in
countries that have been enemies since Iranian revolutionaries
stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979.
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry, who have been holding intense
talks in Vienna, were to be joined on Thursday by the foreign
ministers of Britain, France, Germany and China.
Britain's Philip Hammond told reporters on his arrival that
an agreement was not yet at hand.
"The work goes on. You are going to see ministers coming and
going to maintain the momentum of these discussions. I don't
think we're at any kind of breakthrough moment yet and we will
do whatever we need to do to keep the momentum," Hammond said.
Major issues still yet to be agreed include monitoring and
verification steps to ensure that Iran does not cheat on any
agreement as well as the pace and timing of sanctions relief.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who wields
more power than Rouhani, placed a hurdle in front of the talks
last week by ruling out either a long freeze of sensitive
nuclear work or opening military sites to inspectors.
"Substantial differences still remain even at this last
stage," a Western diplomat told Reuters. "The positions set out
by Khamenei last week make it more difficult to bridge the gaps
in the next few days and there is still work to be done."
In an apparent response to Khamenei, Obama said on Tuesday
no deal would be agreed unless it blocked all Iranian pathways
to developing a nuclear bomb, and ensured a robust monitoring
system was in place.
Iranian negotiator Majid Takhteravanchi told reporters in
Vienna there were some key issues that the ministers were
expected to resolve. "We have reached the final days but still
it is not clear when the last day will be."
The powers want Iran to grant access to military sites to
inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International
Atomic Energy Agency, and to answer IAEA questions about
previous nuclear work that may have had military purposes.
The IAEA's chief Yukiya Amano was in Tehran on Thursday to
meet Iranian officials.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau, John Irish, Parisa Hafezi and
Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Peter
Graff)