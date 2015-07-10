* Third extension in two weeks
VIENNA, July 10 Iran and major powers gave
themselves until Monday to reach a nuclear agreement, their
third extension in two weeks, as Tehran accused the West of
throwing up new stumbling blocks to a deal.
Both sides say there has been progress in two weeks of
talks, but British Secretary Philip Hammond called it "painfully
slow" and he and his French counterpart, Laurent Fabius, left
Vienna saying they would return on Saturday.
Having missed a Friday morning U.S. congressional deadline,
U.S. and European Union officials said they were extending
sanctions relief for Iran under an interim deal through Monday
to provide more time for talks on a final deal.
Iran and six powers - Britain, China, France, Germany,
Russia and the United States - are trying to end a more than
12-year dispute over Iran's atomic program by negotiating
limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions
relief.
The sides remain divided over issues that include a U.N.
arms embargo on Iran which Western powers want to keep in place,
access for inspectors to military sites in Iran and answers from
Tehran over past activity suspected of military aims.
Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a deal was
unlikely to be reached on Friday and negotiators would probably
spend the weekend in Vienna. He sought to blame the West for the
impasse.
"Now, they have excessive demands," he said of the major
powers' negotiating position.
Britain's Hammond said ministers would regroup on Saturday
to see if they could overcome the remaining hurdles.
"We are making progress, it's painfully slow," he told
reporters before leaving Vienna.
Zarif has been holding intense meetings for two weeks with
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to try to hammer out a deal
limiting Iran's nuclear programme in return for withdrawing
economic sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.
An agreement would be the biggest step towards rapprochement
between Iran and the West since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
But the negotiations have become bogged down, with final
deadlines extended three times in the past 10 days and diplomats
speaking of a shouting match between Kerry and Zarif.
The White House said on Friday the United States and its
negotiating partners "have never been closer" to agreement with
Iran but that the U.S. delegation would not wait indefinitely.
"The president has indicated to his negotiating team that
they should remain in Vienna and they should continue to
negotiate as long as the talks continue to be useful," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.
"And if it becomes clear that Iran is not interested in
engaging in a constructive way to try to resolve the remaining
sticking points, then the negotiators should come home."
DEADLINE MISSED
The negotiators missed a Friday morning deadline set by the
U.S. Congress for an expedited 30-day review of the deal. Any
deal sent to Congress before Sept. 7 would now be subject to a
60 day review period, accounting for lawmakers' summer recess.
U.S. officials had previously expressed concern that the
extended review would provide more time for any deal to unravel,
but have played down that risk in the last few days as it became
increasingly likely that the deadline would not be met.
On Thursday, Kerry suggested Washington's patience was
running out: "We can't wait forever," he told reporters. "If the
tough decisions don't get made, we are absolutely prepared to
call an end to this."
Ali Akbar Velayati, top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called Kerry's remarks "part of
America's psychological warfare against Iran".
A senior Iranian official speaking on condition of anonymity
said the United States and the other powers were shifting their
positions and backtracking on an April 2 interim agreement that
was meant to lay the ground for a final deal.
"Suddenly everyone has their own red lines. Britain has its
red line, the U.S. has its red line, France, Germany," the
official said.
Back in Iran, Friday provided a reminder of the depth of
more than three decades of enmity between Iran and the West that
a deal could help overcome.
Iranians rallied for the last Friday of the fasting month of
Ramadan, observed in Iran as "Qods Day" or "Death to Israel
day", to show support for Palestinians, protest against Israel
and chant slogans against the "Great Satan" United States.
OPTIMISTS
Western countries suspect Iran of seeking the capability to
make nuclear weapons. Iran says it has the right to peaceful
nuclear technology.
Over the past two years, the nuclear talks have brought
about the first intensive direct diplomacy between the United
States and Iran since Iranian revolutionaries stormed the U.S.
embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held hostages for over a year.
A successful outcome would be a triumph both for U.S.
President Barack Obama and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, a
pragmatist elected in 2013 on a pledge to reduce Iran's
international isolation. Optimists say a deal could help reshape
Middle East alliances at a time when Washington and Tehran face
a common foe in the Sunni militant group Islamic State.
But both presidents face scepticism from powerful hardliners
at home, making it difficult to bridge final differences.
