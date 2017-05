VIENNA Nov 24 Iran expects a landmark deal it reached with world powers in July, under which sanctions will be lifted in exchange for shrinking its nuclear programme, to be implemented at the start of next year, Iranian nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said.

"We expect early January," Araqchi told reporters on Tuesday after meeting the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is tasked with verifying whether Iran is keeping its commitments under the deal. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)