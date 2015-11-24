(Adds detail, background)
VIENNA Nov 24 Iran expects a deal it reached
with world powers in July, under which sanctions will be lifted
in return for it scaling down its nuclear programme, to be
implemented at the start of next year, Iranian nuclear
negotiator Abbas Araqchi said on Tuesday.
"We expect early January," Araqchi told reporters after
meeting the director general of the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA), which is tasked with verifying whether Iran is
keeping its commitments under the deal.
Iran is holding parliamentary elections on Feb. 26 and
diplomats say Tehran has been working hard to fulfil its
commitments under the nuclear deal before that date.
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani won by a landslide in 2013,
promising a rapprochement with the West and an economic revival
based on sanctions' relief.
The IAEA said in a confidential report last week that Iran
had disconnected almost a quarter of its uranium-enriching
centrifuges in less than a month.
Tehran is also required to reduce its stockpile of
low-enriched uranium -- currently around 8,300 kg -- to 300 kg
before the deal can be implemented.
Iran has reached a deal with Russia to export some of its
enriched uranium to Russia in exchange for yellowcake, a form of
uranium which has been mined but not yet enriched, Araqchi said.
Araqchi said that swap arrangement would be implemented only
after the IAEA has closed its investigation into the so-called
possible military dimensions (PMD) of Iran's nuclear past.
The IAEA's Board of Governors is due to discuss the agency's
assessment of the PMD file on Dec. 15.
