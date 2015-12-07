VIENNA Dec 7 Russia's envoy to the U.N.'s
nuclear watchdog said on Monday he expected that a historic
nuclear deal between Iran and world powers would be implemented
in January, leading to sanctions relief for Tehran.
Under the deal, Iran must scale back its nuclear programme,
including its stockpile of low-enriched uranium, which it plans
to do via a swap for non-enriched uranium with Russia. This swap
will be done before the end of the year, Russia's envoy Vladimir
Voronkov told reporters in Vienna.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)