VIENNA, Dec 7 Russia's envoy to the U.N. nuclear
watchdog said on Monday he expected a historic nuclear deal
between Iran and world powers to be implemented in January,
leading to sanctions against Tehran being lifted.
At talks in Vienna, senior officials from those major powers
discussed with Iran a text they have prepared that would close
the International Atomic Energy Agency's 12-year investigation
of Tehran's past activities while ensuring the IAEA could still
check for signs of suspicious behaviour.
Under the deal, Iran must scale back its nuclear programme,
including its stockpile of low-enriched uranium - which it plans
to do via a swap for non-enriched forms of uranium with Russia,
to remove concerns it could be put to developing nuclear bombs.
That swap will be done before the end of the year, the
Russian envoy to the IAEA, Vladimir Voronkov, told reporters.
Iran has said it will fulfil all its commitments under the
July agreement only if the IAEA's Board of Governors passes a
resolution formally closing its investigation into Iran's
nuclear past when the board meets on Dec. 15.
The draft resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors drawn up
by the major powers -- France, Britain, Germany, the United
States, Russia and China -- and sent to other states on Monday
contained provisions that both sides could claim as victories.
"(The board) also notes that all the activities in the
road-map for the clarification of past and present outstanding
issues regarding Iran's nuclear programme were implemented in
accordance with the agreed schedule and further notes that this
closes the Board's consideration of this item," the text said.
The draft resolution, obtained by Reuters, also said the
board would eventually no longer be seized of "Implementation of
the NPT Safeguards Agreement and relevant provisions of Security
Council resolutions in the Islamic Republic of Iran", referring
to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
That phrase, and a shorter version before the relevant U.N.
Security Council resolutions were passed, has been the title of
the IAEA's regular reports on its investigation of Iran's
nuclear activities since 2003.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE
The draft resolution did, however, also provide for the
board to tackle a new item covering "implementation and
verification and monitoring" of the July deal in Iran, and for
the IAEA to provide quarterly reports on Iran's implementation
of its commitments under the accord.
More generally, it requests the head of the agency to
"report, in this regard ... to the Board of Governors for
appropriate action, and in parallel to the United Nations
Security Council, at any time if the Director General has
reasonable grounds to believe there is an issue of concern."
Earlier on Monday, Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas
Araqchi, who met with senior officials from major powers in
Vienna, told Reuters after the meetings he was satisfied with
the draft resolution and expected it to be adopted next week.
For sanctions on Iran to be lifted, the IAEA must first
verify that the Islamic Republic has honoured all its
commitments under the July deal, including dismantling large
numbers of its centrifuges for uranium enrichment and filling
parts of its Arak nuclear site with cement.
The IAEA report on Iran's nuclear past, which was issued
last week, strongly suggested Tehran had a secret nuclear
weapons programme before 2003, but, in a sign of the shift in
relations since July, Western powers voiced little concern.
Araqchi said Iran rejected the findings of the report about
its programme before 2003, but added that, in Iran's view,
overall the document showed the peaceful nature of Iran's atomic
activities.
"We believe that based on this final assessment the Board of
Governors should close the so-called PMD issue," he told
reporters, referring to the report into what is also known as
the "possible military dimensions" of Iran's nuclear past.
