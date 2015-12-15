* Board of IAEA expected to close probe
* IAEA report said Iran did work relevant for nuclear bomb
* World powers want to push ahead with broader deal
By Francois Murphy and Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Dec 15 The U.N. nuclear watchdog is
expected on Tuesday to close its 12-year investigation into
whether Iran had a secret nuclear weapons programme, a key step
towards normalising Tehran's international status after a
landmark deal with major powers.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) produced a
report earlier this month that strongly suggested Iran did have
a nuclear weapons programme for years up until 2003, but the
international response has been muted, even from the United
States, which had long accused Tehran of lying.
Iran has always denied plans to develop nuclear weapons.
The six major powers - the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany - are now focused on implementation
of the deal struck in July whereby Tehran will restrict its
nuclear activities in exchange for a lifting of many of the
international sanctions weighing on its economy.
With companies from the six powers and other nations lining
up to do business in Iran once sanctions are lifted, there has
been little opposition to a draft resolution of the IAEA's Board
of Governors that would close the investigation of Tehran's past
while ensuring the agency can keep policing Iran's activities.
"Iran will become an agenda at the IAEA Board which we hope
focuses on its compliance with the Iran Deal - allowing it to
move away from consideration alongside the Syrian and DPRK
(North Korean) programmes, which it has historically been
bracketed with," said one Western diplomat.
Supporters of the July deal argue that it gives the IAEA far
more intrusive powers to inspect Iran's facilities and to
monitor what it is doing, and that it extends the time Tehran
would need to build an atom bomb if it chose to do so.
Others see the closure of the so-called "possible military
dimensions" (PMD) file as absolving Iran too easily of
stonewalling the probe into its nuclear past for the sake of
pushing ahead with the political deal reached in July.
"Iran's cooperation was certainly not sufficient to close
the overall PMD file," said the Washington-based Institute for
Science and Technology, which follows the Iran case closely.
"GOING SMOOTHLY"
But with even habitually strong critics of Iran such as
France and the United States backing the deal, diplomats expect
the IAEA's 35-member board to back the resolution on Tuesday to
procedurally close the PMD file.
"It all seems to be going smoothly," one diplomat said last
week after the draft resolution was submitted by the six powers.
Tehran has said it expects the economic sanctions against it
to be lifted in January.
In terms of ongoing IAEA reports, the Iran file will change
from a nuclear proliferation case to updates on the July deal as
soon as Tehran has fulfilled its promises, which it expects to
have done in January, allowing for sanctions relief.
Tuesday's draft resolution also asks the head of the agency
to report to the board and the U.N. Security Council "at any
time if the Director General has reasonable grounds to believe
there is an issue of concern".
(Editing by Gareth Jones)