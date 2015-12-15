(Corrects name of institute in para 12 to Institute for Science
and International Security)
* IAEA report strongly suggested Iran sought atom bomb
* World powers want to push ahead with broader deal
* IAEA will continue to police Iran's activities
By Francois Murphy and Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Dec 15 The U.N. nuclear watchdog's
35-nation board decided on Tuesday to close its investigation
into whether Iran once had a nuclear weapons programme, opting
to support Tehran's deal with major powers rather than dwell on
its past activities.
In a symbolic victory for Iran, the International Atomic
Energy Agency's Board of Governors passed a resolution that
would end its long-running inquiry but allows inspectors to
continue to police the country's nuclear programme.
"Done," a diplomat in the closed-door IAEA board meeting
said by text message, adding that the decision was reached by
consensus, meaning the resolution was unopposed. Other diplomats
confirmed the outcome of the session.
The IAEA produced a report this month that strongly
suggested Iran had a secret nuclear weapons programme up until
2003, though it found no sign of weapons-related activities
beyond 2009.
Despite the finding -- the clearest indication yet by the
IAEA, after 12 years of investigation, that Iran was trying to
develop an atom bomb even though it denies that accusation --
the international response to the report has been muted.
The United States, Russia, Britain, France, Germany and
China reached a deal with Tehran in July under which sanctions
weighing on Iran's economy will be lifted in exchange for
restrictions on the Islamic Republic's atomic activities.
Those six powers want to press ahead with implementing the
July deal and hoped that the IAEA report, produced under the
deal, would draw a line under the long-disputed issue of
so-called "possible military dimensions" to Iran's activities.
SACRIFICE?
Supporters of the July deal argue that it gives the IAEA far
more intrusive powers to inspect Iran's facilities and to
monitor what it is doing, and that it extends the time Tehran
would need to build an atom bomb if it chose to do so.
"As we close out this important chapter here today, we must
remain mindful that we are not closing the agency's ability to
investigate any potential concerns that may arise," U.S. envoy
Henry Ensher said in the text of his speech to the board.
With companies from the six powers and other nations lining
up to do business in the Islamic Republic once sanctions are
lifted, there had been little opposition to the resolution.
Beyond the IAEA board, however, some have argued that a full
examination of Iran's past violations of its nuclear
no-proliferation obligations has been sacrificed for the sake of
the political agreement reached in Vienna in July.
"Iran's cooperation was certainly not sufficient to close
the overall PMD file," said the Washington-based Institute for
Science and International Security, which follows the Iran case
closely.
Tuesday's board resolution provides for the heading under
which Iran was being investigated to be closed once Iran puts in
place the restrictions on its nuclear activities called for by
the July deal, which Iran expects to have done by January.
The resolution also asks the IAEA's chief to report to the
Board of Governors and the U.N. Security Council "at any time if
the Director General has reasonable grounds to believe there is
an issue of concern".
(Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)