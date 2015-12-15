ANKARA Dec 15 Iran welcomed on Tuesday a
decision by the International Atomic Energy Agency to end an
investigation into Tehran's past nuclear activities, the
semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying.
"We welcome the closure of the investigation of Iran's past
nuclear activities ... the resolution by the board of governors
of the agency ... shows the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear
programme," Tasnim quoted Zarif as saying.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation board closed its
investigation into whether Iran once had a nuclear weapons
programme. Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear programme was
peaceful.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Dominic Evans)