VIENNA Feb 24 Iran has roughly a third of the enriched uranium it is allowed under a deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday after a process agreed with those powers made large amounts officially unrecoverable, excluding them from the total.

"As of 18 February 2017, the quantity of Iran's uranium enriched up to 3.67 percent U-235 was 101.7 kg," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a quarterly report on Iran's nuclear activities. That is well below a 300 kg limit under the deal.

Diplomats had said Iran had recently come close to the 300 kg enriched uranium limit. The confidential report to IAEA member states is the agency's first since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the agreement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Dominic Evans)