VIENNA, June 2 Iran has stayed within key limits on its nuclear activities imposed by a deal with world powers but is close to once again breaching a ceiling on its stock of one chemical, a quarterly report by the U.N. atomic watchdog showed on Friday.

The report was the second since the January inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called the 2015 agreement between six major powers and Iran "the worst deal ever negotiated".

Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium as of May 27 was 79.8 kg (175.5 pounds), well below a 202.8-kg (446-pound) limit, and the level of enrichment did not exceed a 3.67 percent cap, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency report sent to IAEA member states and seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Mark Heinrich)