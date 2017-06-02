VIENNA, June 2 Iran has stayed within key limits
on its nuclear activities imposed by a deal with world powers
but is close to once again breaching a ceiling on its stock of
one chemical, a quarterly report by the U.N. atomic watchdog
showed on Friday.
The report was the second since the January inauguration of
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called the 2015 agreement
between six major powers and Iran "the worst deal ever
negotiated".
Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium as of May 27 was 79.8
kg (175.5 pounds), well below a 202.8-kg (446-pound) limit, and
the level of enrichment did not exceed a 3.67 percent cap,
according to the International Atomic Energy Agency report sent
to IAEA member states and seen by Reuters.
