MOSCOW Nov 25 It would be difficult for Iran to
revive its oil output to former levels quickly even if
international restrictions on its exports are lifted,
International Energy Agency (IEA) head Maria van der Hoeven said
on Monday.
Van der Hoeven was speaking to reporters in Moscow after
Iran and six world powers reached a deal on Sunday to curb
Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited relief on
sanctions.
"If some oil sanctions relief will happen ... it's unlikely
that Iran would be able to jump back to pre-sanctions levels
immediately," van der Hoeven said, whose agency monitors oil
markets on behalf of developed economies.
The deal struck in Geneva leaves U.S. and European oil
sanctions in place for six months, but an easing of a ban on
European shipping insurance may ease crude exports to the OPEC
member state's big Asian customers.
Van der Hoeven declined to comment when questioned about
Iran's access to shipping insurance for oil export cargoes.
The U.S. and EU sanctions have slashed Iran's oil exports to
around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from 2.5 million bpd
before they were imposed.
