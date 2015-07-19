* U.S.-Iran engagement could shift regional power balance
* Rouhani and moderates get big boost from nuclear deal
* Two elections due next year, economy is key issue
By Babak Dehghanpisheh
BEIRUT, July 19 An unlikely group in the Middle
East has found common ground in recent days: Saudi Arabia,
Israel and hardliners within Iran have all made clear they
consider the landmark nuclear deal between Tehran and world
powers a very bad idea.
All of these players feel a direct threat to their power and
influence as a result of last Tuesday's agreement.
For the first time in more than three decades, Iran, a
country with a highly educated population of some 80 million and
huge oil and gas reserves, is poised to rejoin the international
community and the result could be profound change both inside
and outside the country.
"The geopolitical structure of the Middle East is changing,"
said Saeed Leylaz, a prominent economist based in Tehran who
worked as an advisor to former president Mohammad Khatami. "And
Iran's geopolitical importance is increasing."
Many observers say the Islamic Republic is likely to use the
influx of cash from the lifting of sanctions to stabilise its
damaged economy, but Saudi Arabia and Israel are concerned it
will further destabilise the region by shoring up proxy military
forces with extra weapons and funds.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority
in Iran, did little to alleviate these concerns in a fiery
speech marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Saturday.
He said the nuclear deal would not change Iran's policy in
supporting allies in Syria, Iraq, Bahrain, Yemen, Lebanon and
among the Palestinians.
"The policies of America in the region are 180 degrees apart
from the policies of the Islamic Republic," Khamenei said.
Iran's extensive involvement in conflicts across the region
has left America's long-standing allies questioning why a deal
was struck at all.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the deal a
"historic mistake" while Saudi Prince Bandar bin Sultan, who
served as the ambassador to the U.S. for more than two decades,
wrote that it would "wreak havoc in the Middle East".
SHAKING HANDS WITH 'SATAN'
While the U.S. is unlikely to abandon its traditional
allies, engaging Iran for the first time in years could shift
the balance of power in the region, observers say.
And despite Khamenei's anti-U.S. rhetoric, Iranian officials
will need to work with their American counterparts as the deal
is implemented.
"The entire history of this region in the past four decades
has been based on the assumption that Iran is outside the
region. That there is a tight alliance between Arabs and the
United States for managing the Middle East that doesn't include
Iran," said Vali Nasr, the dean of the Johns Hopkins School of
Advanced International Studies and a former advisor to the U.S.
State department.
"The nuclear deal does change that. Whether the Arabs should
be worried about it is an open question but they're definitely
shocked by it and are reacting to it."
But it is perhaps inside Iran where the impact of the deal
will be felt most.
The taboo of talking to the "Great Satan", the term Iranian
officials have used to refer to the United States for years, has
been broken. That presents a threat to hardliners who see Iran's
anti-American stance as a pillar of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
"The symbolic impact of making a deal is much bigger in Iran
than in the United States," said Nasr. "The idea of shaking
hands with the so-called Great Satan, arriving at an agreement
with them, the symbolism of the foreign minister huddling with
the American secretary of state - these really change the entire
political narrative in Iran."
Reaction to the deal highlighted the splits between
moderates and hardliners in Iran. Conservative politicians and
news outlets expressed scepticism about both it and the
intentions of the world powers, while moderate politicians and
news outlets portrayed it as a big opportunity for the country.
Khamenei's response has been ambiguous: he thanked the
negotiating team but has not given the deal a ringing
endorsement. Supporting the negotiators was a political risk and
by avoiding overt approval of the final deal, he can avert
criticism if it falls apart, observers say.
"He is giving himself a lot of plausible deniability," said
Abbas Milani, the director of the Iranian Studies program at
Stanford University. "He's hinting to the more radical elements
not to attack the deal too aggressively but he's also not
telling them not to attack it. He's keeping his options open."
PUBLIC EXPECTATIONS
There is a lot at stake: President Hassan Rouhani and his
moderate allies have received a huge boost from the deal.
In street celebrations after the announcement, many Iranians
praised Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif with
slogans and placards. The question now is whether moderates can
use that political capital to deliver on Rouhani's campaign
promises to improve human rights in the country and reform the
economy, observers say.
There are two key elections coming up next year: one is for
the majles, or parliament, where dozens of moderate candidates
have been prevented from running by the Guardian Council, a
governmental vetting body, since 2008. If the Council tries that
in next year's vote, it could provoke strong reactions from
Rouhani or the millions who voted for him, observers say.
Potentially even more significant is an election for the
Assembly of Experts, a body that selects the Supreme Leader.
This Assembly, which will serve for eight years, may select the
next one, possibly altering Iran's course for years to come.
"The moderates have now delivered a massive victory that had
not been possible before," said Nasr. "The question is - can
they translate this into victory in upcoming polls in Iran?"
For ordinary Iranians, the most important issue is whether
the lifting of sanctions, which have battered the economy, will
improve their daily lives. The sanctions are only part of the
problem, observers say. The Iranian economy is also hamstrung by
aging infrastructure, poor management and widespread corruption.
"Removing the sanctions is going to take a big obstacle out
of the way for the Iranian economy but it doesn't mean that it's
going to be a motor to push the economy on its own," said
Leylaz, the economist. He added: "We are not going to have a
noticeable quick change in the Iranian economy."
That could be problematic for moderates and hardliners in
the country alike as the deal has raised expectations greatly
among Iranians that their lives will improve.
"The key is if they don't see the dividends of this deal or
engagement with the global community then exuberance and
expectation can very quickly turn into frustration and anger,"
said Nasr. "And that's the challenge."
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)