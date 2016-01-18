(Refiles to change day in first paragraph)
LONDON Jan 18 The Lloyd's of London insurance
market said on Monday that from a European Union perspective its
managing agents can now provide insurance and reinsurance for
the transportation of Iranian oil and petroleum products,
following the lifting of sanctions.
However it added that some restrictions on U.S. trade remain
in place.
"The U.S. has also lifted sanctions on Iran regarding the
oil and shipping sectors, although principally this relief
targets non-U.S. persons conducting business with Iran," Sean
McGovern, Lloyd's chief risk officer, said in a market bulletin.
"With a few exceptions, the general US trade embargo on Iran
remains in place and U.S. persons remain prohibited from
conducting most business with Iran."
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Rachel Armstrong)