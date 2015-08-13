By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 13 On the day U.S. and Iranian
negotiators reached a historic nuclear agreement last month,
Hadi Partovi threw an impromptu party in his backyard outside
Seattle, setting in motion a rare expression of solidarity among
the country's most prominent Iranian-Americans.
Partovi, who has invested in or advised some of the most
well-known global companies, including Facebook, Airbnb,
and Uber, invited fellow Iranian-Americans to his home to
celebrate the agreement, which if implemented, would restrict
Iran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting economic
sanctions on the country.
"Roughly 100 strangers I'd never met came to my house to
celebrate, and I realized this was a unique moment for
Iranian-Americans to stand up together," said Partovi, who
immigrated to the United States as a child in 1984.
Afterward, Partovi organized the drafting of a public letter
to the American people from prominent Iranian-Americans in
technology, business, literature, the arts and entertainment.
Published this week as an advertisement in The New York
Times, the letter - signed by current and former executives from
Twitter, Google, Dropbox and Citigroup,
among others - expressed support for the nuclear agreement as a
"unique opportunity for Americans and Iranians to connect."
The 24 original signers spanned the political spectrum and
would likely disagree on other issues, Partovi said. By
Wednesday, the list of signatories had swelled to 1,500.
The letter, in part, read: "Diplomacy with Iran has the
potential to do much more than prevent a war. ... It creates a
chance for Americans and Iranians to create a brighter future
that benefits all of our children."
The nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers is a
major achievement for President Barack Obama and could reset
Iran's relations with the West, but it has opponents in the U.S.
Congress, where Obama has work to do. (Graphic,
link.reuters.com/vuf45w.)
The letter's organizers and signers said it was significant
for being perhaps the first unified, non-partisan statement of
its kind by Iranian-Americans, who can be reticent about
embracing their background and speaking up on political issues.
"We wanted to make this personal," said Hamid Biglari, 56, a
former executive at Citicorp, who helped organize the letter.
"What struck many of us was the massive campaign that was being
waged against the deal by many lobby groups, and we felt that
much of that campaign was misguided."
Biglari said he returned to Iran in 2014 for the first time
in 35 years, following the election of President Hassan Rouhani,
a moderate elected on a platform of lifting sanctions on Iran
and improving its relations with the world.
"I came to the conclusion that this was real and that the
time had come to break through this logjam that had existed for
so long," Biglari said. "If this opportunity goes by we will
always regret it."
NO SINGLE POLITICAL VIEWPOINT
Estimates of the Iranian-American population range from half
a million to 1 million, according to the Public Affairs Alliance
of Iranian Americans, an advocacy group.
Significant communities reside in southern California, the
San Francisco Bay area and New York.
Many came to the United States after the 1979 Islamic
revolution. In interviews, signers of the letter said the
community is deeply fractured over Iranian politics.
"We don't mention in the letter President Obama, because
some of the people signing the letter are not fans of President
Obama," Partovi said. "It was very important to me to not make
it a letter by Democrats or by fans of any regime or any single
political point."
Those who have added their names to the letter include the
inventor of LASIK eye surgery, a state senator, a NASA engineer,
start-up founders and professors.
Maz Jobrani, a comedian who signed the letter, said it was
one of the first times so many Iranian-Americans had come
together. "There are Republicans and Democrats, scientists and
performers, all kinds in this," he said.
Another signer, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's
Analytics and who has advised both the Obama administration and
Republican Senator John McCain's presidential campaign, said
that while he comments often on economic affairs, this was the
first time he was venturing into foreign policy.
"I signed on because I think the deal is in the best
interest of the United States," said Zandi, who is a registered
Democrat and whose father is Iranian.
"It's not a perfect deal, but it's infinitely better than no
deal, and will significantly reduce the odds that Iran will
obtain or even want a nuclear weapon in the future," he said.
Congress has until Sept. 17 to act on the agreement. If
lawmakers disapprove it, they could take away Obama's ability to
waive many U.S. sanctions and implement key provisions.
Anti-deal activist groups are expected to spend millions of
dollars lobbying lawmakers on the deal.
Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive of online travel company
Expedia Inc, said he does not normally take public
political stances but this issue had special personal resonance
for him. He immigrated to the United States from Iran in the
late 1970s.
"For the Iranian people not to have the chance to experience
what America has to offer, the spirit and the openness, would be
a real shame," said Khosrowshahi, 46. "There is a chance to open
the dialogue between the people of Iran and the West, and it's a
point in time that's unique."
