By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, May 19 A senior Israeli official took
a swipe at the United States on Tuesday over Iran's reported
purchase of second-hand civilian aircraft, saying the
acquisition violated international sanctions and went ahead
despite a tip-off from Israel.
Iranian Transport Minister Abbas Akhoondi was quoted on May
11 by the Iranian Students News Agency as saying Tehran bought
15 used commercial planes in the last three months. He did not
say who sold them or how they had been acquired.
A long-standing ban on the export of aircraft spare parts to
Iran was eased under an interim nuclear deal between Tehran and
world powers in late 2013, but the sanctions regime continues to
restrict sales of planes.
"Israel learned from intelligence sources about this very
significant breach of the sanctions in advance of it occurring,"
the Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told
Reuters.
"We flagged the issue to the U.S. administration," the
official said. "Unfortunately, the deal still went through and
there was no success in preventing it."
In Washington, a U.S. State Department official, speaking on
condition of anonymity, said the Obama administration was aware
of the report and "if there is sanctionable activity, we will
take action".
He said that while the export to Iran of U.S.-made spare
parts needed for safe operations of Iranian civilian airliners
was now permitted with a U.S. Treasury Department license, the
sale of U.S.-origin aircraft was not.
Iranian officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
But the Iranian state news agency IRNA said on May 12 that
Iran's Mahan Air -- which is blacklisted by Washington --
recently acquired nine used Airbus commercial aircraft. Airbus,
a European consortium, does not sell planes to Iran, and IRNA
did not identify who supplied the aircraft.
NUCLEAR NEGOTIATIONS
The Israeli official's comments appeared to be an attempt to
portray the United States as being lax in enforcing current
economic restrictions even as it promises to reimpose them if
Iran fails to honour terms of a nuclear deal now under
negotiation with six world powers including Washington.
Israel views the United States, its main ally, as the lead
Western player in the talks and as a watchdog over international
sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.
Officials in Israel, Iran's arch regional adversary and
widely believed to be the Middle East's only nuclear power, say
Tehran cannot be trusted to honour a nuclear agreement.
The official said the aircraft were sold to an airline that
had been blacklisted by the United States "because of its
involvement with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards" and Lebanon's
Hezbollah guerrillas. The official did not name the company.
London's Financial Times reported last week the deal was
brokered through a complex series of arrangements with
apparently unwitting companies across Europe.
The United States, Britain, China, France, Russia and
Germany, are in the midst of negotiations with Tehran to
finalise a deal by June 30 aimed at preventing Iran from using
its nuclear energy programme to develop atomic weapons, in
exchange for an easing of sanctions.
Iran denies Western suspicions that it has been seeking to
develop a nuclear weapons capability, saying it is enriching
uranium only for civilian atomic power.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)