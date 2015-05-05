(Amends headline)
* Hezbollah in Lebanon, Syria are main Israeli worries
* Official links nuclear deal to Iranian funding of allies
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, May 5 While Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu thunders against a possible nuclear deal
between Iran and world powers, his defence chiefs see Tehran's
guerrilla allies as a more pressing menace.
Chief among these is Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia that
fought the Israeli armed forces to a standstill in their 2006
war and has since expanded its arsenal and honed its skills
helping Damascus battle the Syria insurgency.
Ram Ben-Barak, director-general of Israel's Intelligence
Ministry, accused Iran on Tuesday of "seeking footholds" from
Syria to Yemen to Egypt's Sinai and the Palestinian territories.
But he deemed Hezbollah a foe as formidable as the conventional
Arab armies that fought Israel in the 1967 and 1973 wars.
"The only entity that can challenge us with a surprise
attack on any scale nowadays is Hezbollah in Lebanon," Ben-Barak
told a conference organised by the Israel Defense journal.
Israel believes Hezbollah has more than 100,000 missiles
capable of paralysing its civilian infrastructure. Seeking to
deter the guerrillas, Israeli generals have threatened to
devastate Lebanon should there be another full-on conflict.
In the interim, Lebanese and Syrian security sources report
regular Israeli air force sorties as part of an apparent effort
to monitor and at times destroy weapons transfers to Hezbollah.
A Jan. 18 air strike that killed an Iranian general and
several Hezbollah operatives in Syria's Golan Heights, northeast
of Israel, suggested the Lebanese guerrillas have been setting
up a second front close to Jordan, Israel's security partner.
An Iranian-backed Hezbollah presence in the Golan "will pose
a very big problem for us in the future", Ben-Barak said.
Two Western diplomats who track Israel's military assessed
that it was now busiest securing the Lebanon and Syria borders.
"I don't think anyone's looking for escalation, but the
potential for this to spiral out of control is high," one
diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
When Israel's military intelligence chief, Major-General
Herzi Halevy, visited Washington in March, as world powers and
Iran entered the final stretch of negotiations on curbs to
Iran's nuclear programe, he urged U.S. care not to inadvertently
fuel regional instability.
"What he was really interested in getting across was the
military threat from groups like Hezbollah, the (Tehran-backed)
Houthis in Yemen, and the IRGC (Iranian Revolutionary Guards
Corps) in Syria," one of Halevy's American hosts said.
Ben-Barak predicted that sanctions relief under the Iran
nuclear deal, whose deadline is June 30, would bring Tehran
"several hundreds of billions of dollars" which would help it
fund its regional allies.
Israel has condemned the proposed deal, under which Iran
would scale down its nuclear projects in return for sanctions
relief, as not tough enough to remove the risk of an Iranian
nuclear weapons capability.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller/Mark Heinrich)