WASHINGTON U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress on Iran without consulting President Barack Obama, and the White House questioned whether protocol had been violated.

Setting up a diplomatic showdown on an issue that has sharply divided Obama and congressional Republicans, Boehner announced the invitation the day after Obama pledged in his State of the Union address to veto Iran sanctions legislation being developed in Congress.

An Israeli official said Netanyahu, whose relationship with Obama has often been tense, was looking into the possibility of meeting with Obama when he comes to Washington to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 11.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, "The protocol would suggest that the leader of one country would contact the leader of another country when he's traveling there. This particular event seems to be a departure from that protocol."

Asked by a reporter if inviting Netanyahu without speaking to the White House was a "poke in the eye" to Obama, Boehner, a Republican, said, "The Congress can make this decision on its own. I don't believe I’m poking anyone in the eye."

Lawmakers trying to amass enough support to override any veto by Obama are developing several pieces of Iran-related legislation, including a bill to tighten sanctions if a final nuclear agreement is not reached before the end of June.

On Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a contentious hearing on Iran with administration officials. The Senate Banking Committee is due to vote on the sanctions bill next week.

Speaking to reporters traveling with Obama aboard Air Force One, Earnest said the White House was reserving judgment until there was a chance to discuss Netanyahu's trip with Israeli officials.

"We'll need to hear from them about what their plans are and what he plans to say in his remarks to Congress before we have a decision to make about any meeting," Earnest said.

TALKS CONTINUE

Separately, the U.S. State Department said U.S. and Iranian negotiators would hold talks in Switzerland on Friday and Saturday about Iran's nuclear program.

In a statement announcing the invitation to Netanyahu, Boehner said, "In this time of challenge, I am asking the prime minister to address Congress on the grave threats radical Islam and Iran pose to our security and way of life."

Iran's nuclear program has been one of the more contentious issues in the Netanyahu-Obama relationship. Congressional Republicans, who overwhelmingly back stronger sanctions legislation, and some Democrats have accused the president of making too many concessions to Tehran and therefore not being sufficiently supportive of Israel.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday that there was still a "credible chance" for international negotiators to reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

He said negotiators were aiming to conclude major elements of an agreement by the end of March and complete technical details by the end of June.

Lawmakers at Wednesday's hearing insisted that Congress should be allowed to vote on any final nuclear agreement. Some disagreed with the administration's strategy, including allowing Iran to continue low-level uranium enrichment in any final pact.

"The more I hear from the administration ... the more it sounds like talking points that come straight out of Tehran," said Senator Robert Menendez, the leading Democrat on the Foreign Relations panel.

Boehner said the House would also likely at some point hold hearings on more sanctions against Iran.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Roberta Rampton; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bill Trott, David Storey, Toni Reinhold)