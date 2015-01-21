WASHINGTON Jan 21 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to address a joint meeting of Congress on Feb. 11.

"In this time of challenge, I am asking the Prime Minister to address Congress on the grave threats radical Islam and Iran pose to our security and way of life," Boehner said in a statement.

The invitation came a day after U.S. President Barack Obama said in his State of the Union address he would veto legislation that toughens sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)