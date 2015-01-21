WASHINGTON Jan 21 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu on Wednesday to address a joint meeting of Congress on
Feb. 11.
"In this time of challenge, I am asking the Prime Minister
to address Congress on the grave threats radical Islam and Iran
pose to our security and way of life," Boehner said in a
statement.
The invitation came a day after U.S. President Barack Obama
said in his State of the Union address he would veto legislation
that toughens sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)