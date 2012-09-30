* Recognition grows in Israel that sanctions having effect
* Netanyahu has said sanctions not forcing policy change
* Iran's oil income said to be down by over $40 billion
* Inflation reported to be hurting Iranians
JERUSALEM, Sept 30 Iran's economy is edging
towards collapse due to international sanctions over its
controversial nuclear programme, Israeli Finance Minister Yuval
Steinitz said on Sunday.
Israel regards the prospect of its arch enemy developing
nuclear weapons as a threat to its existence, and Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu has said that, although sanctions are taking
their toll, they are not yet forcing Iran to abandon work that
could soon lead to a nuclear warhead.
However, Israeli officials appear increasingly ready to
acknowledge the effect of recent American and European sanctions
designed to restrict Iran's lifeline oil exports.
"The sanctions on Iran in the past year jumped a level,"
Steinitz told Israel Radio, noting that as finance minister, he
follows Iran's economy.
"It is not collapsing, but it is on the verge of collapse.
The loss of income from oil there is approaching $45-50 billion
by the year's end," Steinitz said.
The United States, Israel's main ally, says it will not
allow Tehran to produce the bomb, but sanctions should be given
more time to work before force is considered.
American and Israeli commentators say a military strike to
destroy Iran's nuclear plants, which Iran says are designed only
to develop a nuclear generating capacity, could trigger a
regional war with unforeseeable consequences.
In Israel too, some prominent political and military figures
question Netanyahu's warning that Iran is so close to the
threshold of nuclear capability that military action will soon
be the only way to stop it.
But there has been no open split in his coalition over the
issue. Steinitz praised the prime minister's speech to the U.N.
General Assembly last week in which he used graphics to
underscore the perceived Iranian threat.
SOARING INFLATION
An Israeli Foreign Ministry document leaked last week said
sanctions had caused more damage to Iran's economy than at first
thought and ordinary Iranians were suffering under soaring
inflation, although this did not appear to be changing policy.
On Saturday, the Iranian currency slumped to an historic low
of about 28,400 rials to the dollar, a fall of about 57 percent
since June 2011, meaning a sharp rise in the price of imports.
"The Iranians are in great economic difficulties as a result
of the sanctions," Steinitz said.
Parliamentary opponents of Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad say sanctions are not a major cause of Iran's
economic problems and accuse his government of mismanaging the
economy.
"The first approach today is that authorities accept their
mistakes and failures, second, that they not blame their
mistakes on others, and third, that they invite all the pundits
and experts to find a way to solve the problems of the economy,"
Iranian legislator Ezzatollah Yousefian was quoted as saying by
the Mehr news agency.
Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman told Saturday's
Haaretz daily that he believed Iran's Islamic theocracy would be
toppled in a revolt like the one that toppled Egyptian president
Hosni Mubarak last year.
"The opposition demonstrations that took place in Iran in
June 2009 will come back in even greater force," he told the
paper. "In my view, there's going to be an Iranian-style Tahrir
revolution. The young generation are sick of being held hostage
and sacrificing their future."