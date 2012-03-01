* Previous trial in November was unannounced, worried public
* Netanyahu and Obama to discuss Iran strategy in Washington
* Veteran of raid on Iraq: Don't underestimate Israel
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, March 1 Israel took the unusual
precaution of announcing on Thursday that it would soon
test-fire a ballistic interceptor missile, hoping to avoid
stoking war tensions with Iran.
Missile trials from a launch base near Tel Aviv, most
recently in November, were not published in advance. As a
result, the first Israeli media reports on them were based on
often breathless witness accounts, rocking world energy markets
until defence officials provided explanations.
State-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said in a
statement that it would conduct its first test of the Arrow 3, a
system developed in cooperation with the United States to shoot
down ballistic missiles in space, "in the near future".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made veiled
threats to attack Iran should diplomacy fail to rein in its
nuclear programme. U.S. President Barack Obama, whom Netanyahu
will visit next week, wants to pursue sanctions for now and has
voiced concern about the risk of an Israeli-Iranian war.
An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said the Arrow 3 test would entail firing a missile into space
from Palmachim base south of Tel Aviv. It would take place after
Monday's White House talks between Obama and Netanyahu.
"Yes, it's new," the official told Reuters about the
decision to issue the IAI statement on Thursday.
"We want to avoid misunderstandings."
The official confirmed Israel wanted to limit the risk of
aggravating the stand-off with Iran. Tehran denies seeking
nuclear weaponry and has vowed to retaliate for any attack with
missile strikes against Tel Aviv and U.S. assets in the Gulf.
ISRAELI CAPABILITIES
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General
Martin Dempsey, questioned last month whether Israelis had the
firepower to deliver lasting damage to Iran's distant, dispersed
and well-defended nuclear facilities.
Some experts suspect Israel might be bluffing about an
attack to maintain pressure on Iran by war-wary world powers.
But Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak and some former
members of his top brass have turned to the American media to
signal their seriousness and capabilities against Iran.
Among them is Amos Yadlin. One of the Israeli pilots who
bombed Iraq's atomic reactor at Osirak in 1981, a mission that
astonished Washington for its long-range precision, Yadlin wrote
in the New York Times on Wednesday: "The mistake then, as now,
was to underestimate Israel's military ingenuity."
He went on to serve as Israel's head of military
intelligence, helping plan a 2007 sortie against Syria which the
United States said razed a secret North Korean-built reactor.
Israel has never confirmed striking Syria nor discussed the
nature of the target, which Damascus denied was a nuclear site.
But Yadlin, who left the military in 2010, broke with the
official silence to argue in favour of Israel's strategy.
"After the Osirak attack and the destruction of the Syrian
reactor in 2007, the Iraqi and Syrian nuclear programs were
never fully resumed," he wrote in the newspaper.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)