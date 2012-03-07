* Netanyahu wants uranium enrichment curbed
* No U.S. veto on Israeli military option
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, March 7 Israel on Wednesday
cautiously welcomed the planned resumption of big-power nuclear
talks with Iran, insisting that Tehran be denied the means to
turn uranium into bomb fuel.
With Israel speaking increasingly loudly of resorting to
military action to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear weapons,
the talks could provide some respite in a crisis that has driven
up oil prices and threatened to suck the United States into its
third major war in a decade.
Tuesday's announcement of new talks followed a visit by
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States,
where President Barack Obama said the talks offered a diplomatic
chance to quiet the "drums of war".
"I'm very happy that they are opening discussions," said
Netanyahu's national security adviser, Yaakov Amidror.
"There will be no one happier than us, and the prime
minister said this in his own voice, if it emerges that in these
talks Iran will give up on its military nuclear capability," he
told Israel Radio.
Taking up Iran's offer of talks with the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, EU foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton said the powers sought assurances on "the
exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme, while
respecting Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy".
A date and venue for the talks have yet to be agreed.
Past contacts with Tehran, whose often secretive nuclear
projects have stirred foreign suspicions of a hidden bomb
programme, stumbled in disputes over the scale of its uranium
enrichment and stockpiling of the fissile material, which can
power energy reactors and, if purified further, provide fuel for
warheads.
Ahead of his White House meeting with Obama on Monday,
Netanyahu demanded Iran's enrichment stop and its uranium with a
higher than 3.5 percent purity, the level used for electricity
generation, be removed.
Speaking separately to Israel's Army Radio, Netanyahu's
cabinet secretary, Zvi Hauser, said those terms held.
Uranium bomb fuel must be enriched to 90 percent. Iran has
significantly shortened any such leap in the future by enriching
some of its uranium to 20 percent, saying this concentration was
required to produce medical isotopes.
Netanyahu has also said Iran must dismantle an underground
enrichment facility near the city of Qom, which experts say is
designed to survive any air strikes, part of what Israel calls a
"zone of immunity" being sought by Tehran.
Israel, widely believed to be the region's only nuclear
power, has threatened to attack Iran's nuclear sites if they
deem diplomacy at a dead end.
While not ruling out a U.S. military option, Obama has urged
Israel not to hasten to war, saying Washington's interests were
also at stake.
Iran's approach to the six world powers for talks comes as
it suffers unprecedented economic pain from expanding oil and
financial sanctions.
"It should be clear that without a real military
alternative, the Iranians will not relent in the negotiations.
And without there being a serious alternative, they will not
enter the negotiations, and in any event there has to be
readiness for the negotiations failing," Amidror said.
Netanyahu's spokesman Liran Dan said there had been no U.S.
effort to veto or endorse any military action by Israel on Iran.
"A red light was not given. And if we're already talking
about colours, then a green light was not given either," he said
in remarks to both radio stations. "If there are red lines being
discussed, they are not between us and the Americans, but
rather, between the international community and Iran."
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)