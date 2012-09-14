* Meridor remarks underscore debate in hawkish PM's circle
* Strategy rift with United States worries senior Israelis
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 13 Benjamin Netanyahu's deputy
for intelligence and atomic affairs on Thursday broke with the
Israeli prime minister's call for Iran to be confronted with a
"red line" beyond which its disputed nuclear programme would
face military attack.
In a broadcast interview, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Meridor
appeared to side with the United States in balking at
Netanyahu's repeated demand that it set Iran an ultimatum or
risk seeing Israel launch region-rattling unilateral strikes.
Meridor's remarks also underscored debate within the
leader's inner circle about potentially exacerbating the rift
with Washington with a war that polls show most Israelis,
including several senior security figures, would oppose.
"I don't want to set red lines or deadlines for myself,"
Meridor, one of several Netanyahu deputies who form the core of
his security cabinet, told Israel's Army Radio when asked how
much time remained before force against Iran should be used.
He called for international sanctions against Tehran to be
intensified "so it understands that the price it is paying is
mounting and that the only way to be rid of it is to stop the
(nuclear) race, to arrive at an agreement, or an international
understanding, that it is calling it quits".
"You always consider other options, for when everything else
is exhausted. And I think that, for now, we have to continue
with the pressure."
That echoed U.S. President Barack Obama, who seeks
reelection in November and has tried to champion continued
carrot-and-stick diplomacy with Iran while fending off charges
by Republican rival Mitt Romney that he is soft on the Jewish
state's security. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
Obama, in an interview broadcast on Thursday with the U.S.
Spanish-language network Telemundo, insisted he had set a red
line for Iran, b ut offered no new specifics that would come
close to meeting Netanyahu's demands for a tougher U.S. stance.
" I've stated repeatedly, public all y , that red line, and that
is we're not going to accept Iran having a nuclear weapon - n ot
only because it threatens Israel, not only because it could
potentially threaten the United States," he said. "It c ould also
fall into the hands of terrorists and it would trigger a nuclear
arms race in the region."
Obama has pressed Netanyahu, with whom he has had a strained
relationship, to allow more time for sanctions and diplomacy to
work. But Obama has not r uled o ut military action against Iran
if all else fails.
Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to the
Meridor interview, which followed statements by Israeli Defence
Minister Ehud Barak and Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman
urging that the disagreement with the United States be worked
out more discreetly. ID:nL5E8KB9DC]
Though he did not mention Netanyahu by name, Meridor
lamented what he called "the excessive chit-chat of recent
months" in Israel about how and whether to tackle its arch-foe.
He spoke of the importance of U.S. diplomatic and defence
assistance to Israel, and took a more moderate view of a
nuclear-armed Iran than Netanyahu, who has likened that prospect
to a second Holocaust.
"I don't want to speak in apocalyptic ... Holocaust terms,"
said Meridor, a veteran member of the ruling, rightist Likud
party. "I think that we are strong and we will overcome the
challenges, but this is a serious challenge."
Though widely assumed to have an nuclear arsenal, Israel's
conventional forces are designed for border wars and many
experts - including the top U.S. general, Martin Dempsey - have
voiced doubt over the degree to which they could damage the
distant, dispersed and well-defended Iranian nuclear facilities.
In comments that may have been designed to hint at the
feasibility of a secret solo strike, Netanyahu on Thursday
praised the Israeli military during a meeting with its high
command.
"From time to time, operations have been necessitated, and
they were carried out with exemplary success," he said.
"Israel's citizens should know what I know - that there is
someone to depend on. There is someone who is ready for the
job."