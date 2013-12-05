* Allies reaffirm ties after strains over Geneva deal
* Netanyahu called deal with Iran an "historic mistake"
* US warns countries not to "move ahead" of sanctions
By David Brunnstrom
JERUSALEM, Dec 5 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on
Thursday that core sanctions against Iran would remain in place
despite its interim nuclear deal with world powers.
The Nov. 24 accord in Geneva was denounced as a "historic
mistake" by Netanyahu, increasing strains in an alliance already
marked by his past disputes with U.S. President Barack Obama
over strategy on Iran and the Palestinians.
Visiting Israel as the talks with Tehran gathered pace,
Kerry met an irate Netanyahu. But they worked to affirm their
friendship on Thursday: Their offices issued pictures of them
smiling in private conversation, and while briefing reporters
afterwards Kerry referred to Netanyahu by his nickname "Bibi".
Israel argues an easing of some sanctions on Iran before it
abandons nuclear projects with bomb-making potential risks
snowballing as foreign business partners rush into the breach.
"Steps must be taken to prevent a further erosion of
sanctions," said Netanyahu, who has described a nuclear-armed
Islamic Republic as a mortal menace to the Jewish state. Iran
says it enriching uranium only for peaceful nuclear energy.
Kerry said Washington would confer closely with its Israeli
ally about crafting a permanent Iran agreement after the
six-month confidence-building period laid out by the Geneva deal
under which Iran will curb sensitive aspects of its nuclear
programme in exchange for limited relief from sanctions.
"I can't emphasise enough that Israel's security in this
negotiation is at the top of our agenda and the United States
will do everything in its power to make certain that Iran's
nuclear programme, the programme's weaponisation possibilities,
is terminated," Kerry said.
GOING SLOW ON SANCTIONS
The Obama administration was warning any other country
against "moving ahead of sanctions" in trading with Iran, Kerry
said.
"The fundamental sanctions regime of oil and banking remains
absolutely in place. It is not changed. And we will be stepping
up our effort of enforcement through the Treasury Department and
through the appropriate agencies of the United States," Kerry
said.
Israel's fierce opposition about the Geneva deal have raised
speculation - fuelled by regular public hints from Netanyahu -
that it might carry out long-threatened unilateral strikes
against Iran.
But while Israel is widely assumed to have the region's only
nuclear arsenal, many independent analysts believe it lacks the
conventional clout to deliver lasting damage to the distant,
dispersed and well-defended Iranian facilities.
The Israelis are also unlikely to go it alone as their most
important foreign partner is engaged in diplomacy with Tehran.
Hoping to stay Israel's hand, the Americans have invested
heavily in its strategic defences. Kerry said that during his
visit he hoped to tour Palmahim air base, near Tel Aviv, where
Israel's command-and-control centre for the Arrow ballistic
missile interceptor and other systems is located.
"I want to see first-hand the remarkable ballistic missile
defence technologies in place that our nation has spent over 20
years building with our friends here in Israel," he said.
"The advancement of these programmes in recent years, I
think, is a reflection of President Obama's and his
administration's strong commitment, unwavering commitment to
Israel's security."
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Mark Heinrich)