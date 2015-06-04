JERUSALEM, June 4 The Israeli military
cautiously welcomed on Thursday the expected international deal
which would curb Iran's nuclear programme, though Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu has lobbied for tougher terms to be imposed
on Tehran.
In remarks carried by several Israeli media outlets, an
unnamed senior military officer said that if agreed by its June
30 deadline, the deal would provide clarity on the direction of
Iran's nuclear programme.
Western powers fear that Iran harbours ambitions to build an
atomic bomb and years of talks have centered on eradicating the
alleged threat. Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful
purposes.
The officer said that for now, measures sought by world
powers such as stepped-up international inspections of Iran's
nuclear facilities and scaling back of its uranium enrichment
"allow for the supposition that, in the coming period of years,
this is a threat in decline".
An Israeli military source authenticated the quotes to
Reuters, confirming that they reflected thinking at the highest
levels of the armed forces.
Israel, which is widely assumed to be the only Middle
Eastern country with a nuclear arsenal, sees Iran as its biggest
foe. The Netanyahu government has lobbied hard against the
nuclear deal, calling for tighter constraints on Tehran's
nuclear activities.
Israeli generals often say the more immediate danger is a
possible war with Iran's guerrilla allies in neighbouring
Lebanon, Syria or Gaza.
