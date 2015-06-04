* Netanyahu gov't aims for longer-term curbs on arch-foe
* Qatar says reassured by France, US deal will be "solid"
JERUSALEM, June 4 The Israeli military sees
potential security benefits in an expected international deal
curbing Iran's nuclear programme, a senior officer was quoted as
saying on Thursday in an unexpected analysis of the issue.
Prime Minister Netanyahu has presented the planned deal as a
threat to Israel. But in a closed-door briefing to Israeli
reporters published in part by local media, the officer said the
deal - if agreed by its June 30 deadline - could provide clarity
on whether Iran is on course to a bomb.
Western powers share Israel's fear that the Iranians harbour
ambitions to get nuclear weapons - something Tehran denies - and
years of negotiations backed by sanctions have aimed to
eradicate any such capability.
The senior Israeli officer said that, for now, measures
sought by international negotiators such as stepped-up
inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities and scaling back of its
uranium enrichment "allow for the supposition that, in the
coming period of years, this is a threat in decline".
A military source confirmed the authenticity of the quotes
to Reuters. They reflect wider thinking in Israel's armed
forces, where senior staff have recently made clear they were
more worried about the dangers posed by Iran's guerrilla allies
in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza than its nuclear programme.
Looking longer-term, the Netanyahu government argues that a
nuclear-armed foe would threaten Israel's survival and has
lobbied for comprehensive caps on Iranian projects with
bomb-making potential.
"The deal is going to allow Iran to actually become a
military nuclear threshold state ... whether it be (in) 10 years
or whatever," Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon told the Washington
Post on Wednesday.
Israel is widely assumed to have the region's sole atomic
arsenal.
Like Israel, Gulf Arab Sunni states are also concerned about
a possible deal between the major powers and Tehran.
However, speaking in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday,
Qatar's Foreign Minister Khaled al-Attiyah struck a conciliatory
tone with its regional neighbour and said Western states had
given assurances that any deal would be solid.
"For the sake of Iran and its people, we would like to see
this agreement happening and maybe they can focus on development
and prosperity for the region, which we would all like to see,"
he said.
"The parties discussing this agreement are discussing it
with the intention that we have a solid agreement. We have no
doubt about our allies. We have this assurance by the Americans
and the French as well."
