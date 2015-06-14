By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, June 14 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu accused world powers on Sunday of stepping up
concessions to Iran to enable a deal by June 30 on curbing its
nuclear programme even as Tehran balks at demands for heightened
U.N. inspections.
Netanyahu has argued that the agreement in the works would
not deny Iran - which says its nuclear projects are peaceful -
the means of making a bomb, while granting it sanctions relief
that could help bankroll its guerrilla allies in the region.
"To our regret, the reports that are coming in from the
world powers attest to an acceleration of concessions by them in
the face of Iranian stubbornness," Netanyahu told his cabinet in
broadcast remarks on Sunday. He did not offer further details.
Netanyahu's point-man on the Iranian talks, Energy Minister
Yuval Steinitz, said it appeared that world powers were prepared
to accommodate Tehran's resistance to expanded, short-order U.N.
nuclear inspections and demand to continue research and
development of uranium centrifuges that make nuclear fuel.
On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his
country, in the name of protecting state secrets, could reject
stepped-up inspections - even at the cost of missing the June 30
deadline. Western diplomats had sought the right to carry out
inspections with as little as two hours' notice.
But in a televised address on Sunday, Rouhani played up the
benefits of easing Iran's international isolation and pledged to
reach a deal that would end the hardship of sanctions.
U.S.-ISRAELI CONTACTS
Steinitz, who was in Washington last week to discuss the
Iran diplomacy, said the world powers -- the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany -- were considering a
stop-gap whereby inspections would be decided on "by committee".
"Such an arrangement might offer reassurance on paper, but
in reality it would give Iran time to cover up illegal nuclear
activity or even relocate it off-site," Steinitz told Reuters.
He added that Israel saw no reason for world powers to allow
Iran to continue research and development on uranium centrifuges
"if this deal is indeed meant to freeze its programme for
years".
On a visit to Israel last week, America's top general sought
to reassure Israel -- widely assumed to have the Middle East's
only atomic arsenal -- of "unshakable" U.S. military support.
General Martin Dempsey said long-term prospects were "far
better" with an Iran that was not a nuclear weapons power and
that Washington would work to mitigate Iran-related risks, with
or without a deal.
Netanyahu urged world powers to hold off on a final accord.
"From the outset, the agreement being put together looked
bad. It looks worse and worse with each passing day," he said in
his cabinet remarks.
Asked to rate the chances of world powers deferring the
deadline to renegotiate the deal, Steinitz said: "Fifty-fifty."
The United States has said it stands by the end-June
deadline for an agreement but other officials have indicated the
date might be missed as negotiations about technical details
drag on.
