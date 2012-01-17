* Hezbollah, Hamas, Syria seen emboldened by Iran bomb
* Israel can't "knock out" enemies, senior general says
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Jan 17 A nuclear-armed Iran
could deter Israel from going to war against Tehran's guerrilla
allies in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, a senior Israeli general
said on Tuesday.
The Jewish state sees the makings of a mortal threat
in Iran's uranium enrichment and missile programmes, and
has lobbied world powers to roll them back through sanctions
while hinting it could resort to pre-emptive military strikes.
Major-General Amir Eshel, head of strategic planning for the
armed forces, echoed Israeli government leaders who argue that
Iran, which denies wrongdoing but rejects international censure
over its secretive projects, could create a "global nuclear
jungle" and fuel arms races in an already volatile Middle East.
Eshel made clear that Israel - widely reputed to have the
region's only atomic arsenal - worries that Syria and Lebanon's
Hezbollah militia as well as Palestinian Hamas Islamists who
rule Gaza could one day find reassurance in an Iranian bomb.
"They will be more aggressive. They will dare to do things
that right now they would not dare to do," he said in a briefing
to foreign journalists and diplomats.
"So this is going to create a dramatic change in Israel's
strategic posture, because if we are forced to do things in Gaza
or Lebanon under an Iranian nuclear umbrella , it might
be different."
Eshel, who spoke at the conservative Jerusalem Centre for
Public Affairs think-tank, quoted an unnamed Indian officer who,
he said, had described the Asian power's friction with
nuclear-armed rival and neighbour Pakistan in terms of
self-restraint.
"When the other side has a nuclear capability and are
willing to use it, you think twice," Eshel said. "You are more
restrained because you don't want to get into that ball game."
Israel waged offensives in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in
2006 and 2008-2009, coming under short-range rocket attacks by
Hezbollah and Hamas, both of which are supported by Iran.
Eshel said there are now some 100,000 rockets and missiles
that could be fired at Israel by the guerrillas, Iran and its
ally Syria.
Despite seeing its resources strained by a 10-month-old
popular uprising, Syria's government has invested $2 billion in
air defences over the last two years, and more on
counter-measures against any ground invasion, Eshel said,
linking both efforts to Syrian wariness of Israel.
He declined to be drawn on whether Israel might try to
attack Iran's distant, dispersed and well-defended nuclear
facilities alone - or, conversely, whether it could decide to
accept a nuclear-armed Iran as an inevitability to be contained
through superior firepower and fortifications.
Those decisions, Eshel said, were up to the government and
the armed forces would provide it with a "tool box" of options.
"We have the ability to hit very, very hard, any adversary,"
said Eshel, a former senior air force officer and fighter pilot.
But he cautioned against expecting any decisive "knock-out" blow
against Israel's enemies.
(Writing by Dan Williams)