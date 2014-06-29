(Refiles to fix spelling error in para 13)
* Iran and world powers divided in final stretch
* Senior Israeli officials fly to US for consultations
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, June 29 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu urged international negotiators on Sunday not
to "surrender" to Tehran, as he launched a media blitz three
weeks ahead of a deadline for an Iranian nuclear deal.
In interviews to broadcasters from the six world powers
involved in the talks, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's long-held
demand Iran be stripped of its uranium enrichment and other
technologies, saying that to do otherwise would leave nuclear
weaponry within reach.
"What it would mean is Iran at any time could kick the
(foreign nuclear) inspectors aside or deceive them - it's done
that in the past - and go rush to make the enriched uranium that
is necessary to make atomic bombs," he told Britain's Sky News,
according to a transcript published by his office.
"And they can do that within weeks or months. That's bad for
Britain, bad for Europe, bad for the United States, bad for
Russia, bad for China, very bad for Israel, bad for the Arabs
too - bad for the world."
He has urged that any deal with Iran resemble the removal of
Syria's declared chemical weapons under international agreement.
The six powers' overarching goal is to extend the time Iran
would need to make an atom bomb, if it chose to do so. To this
end, they want it to cut down the number of uranium centrifuges
in operation. Iran would get sanctions relief in return.
Western diplomats say an extension to the deadline is
possible - but, some diplomats add, only if there is a deal in
sight, not if there is no progress at all.
Israel is not a party to the Iranian nuclear diplomacy. But
Netanyahu has lobbying clout in foreign capitals given Israel's
fear of its arch-enemy gaining the means to endanger its
existence - and its veiled threats to launch a preemptive war.
A delegation of Israeli intelligence and nuclear experts led
by Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz and National
Security Adviser Yossi Cohen left on Sunday for talks with their
U.S. counterparts in Washington.
LOOMING DEADLINE
Speaking to Reuters, an Israeli official said the delegation
would "present Israel's views about a possible Iranian deal" and
deemed the visit "urgent" given the impending July 20 deadline.
Iran denies seeking the bomb and has weathered several
rounds of U.N. Security Council sanctions meant to curb its
sometimes secretive nuclear programme. The Iranians point to
Israel's assumed atomic arsenal as the real regional menace.
Both Tehran officials and diplomats from the six powers
negotiating with Iran say they are still hoping to meet the
deadline.
But there is little indication so far they have succeeded in
bridging any of the vast gaps in expectations of what a deal
should look like in five rounds of talks held so far this year.
The West has accused Iran being unrealistic and inflexible,
while diplomats from Tehran have said their opponents are making
excessive demands.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Additional reporting by Justyna
Pawlak; Editing by Sophie Hares)