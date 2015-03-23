PARIS, March 23 Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Monday it was "probable" world powers and Iran would agree a "bad deal" over Iran's nuclear programme, but he would continue to lobby to toughen any accord before talks resume this week.

"We think it's going to be a bad, insufficient deal," Steinitz told Reuters in an interview before meeting French officials in Paris. "It seems quite probable it will happen unfortunately".

He said the deal being discussed would enable Iran to remain on the threshold of being a nuclear power, but that as long as the deal was not completed, Israel would indicate to the negotiating powers specific "loopholes and difficulties" that could be improved on. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams)